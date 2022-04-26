The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Host Women-Owned Business Showcase

Little Women the Musical is coming to Scranton, and to celebrate the women in the community, The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center will be hosting their free and open to the public Women-Owned Business Marketplace on May 6, 2022 at 5-8:30PM.

The event will showcase local businesses owned by the talented women of the Greater Scranton area with everything from clothing to personal training. Come support these women and discover your new favorite business! We will also be having local female talent, Emily Chase, with an acoustic guitar performance at 5-9PM. Light refreshments will be provided! And, of course, grab your ticket to Little Women May 5-7 at 7:30PM and May 8 at 2PM.

Tickets are sold here: http://ritzpac.com/event/little-women-the-broadway-musical/. The Ritz Theater and Performing Arts Center is located at 222 Wyoming Ave, Scranton, PA 18503.