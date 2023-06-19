The RRazz Room Announces Summer 2023 Lineup

Providing world-class entertainment in all genres, with comedy being no exception, this season brings you some of the best comics on stage!

By: Jun. 19, 2023

The RRazz Room presents at the New Hope Inn and Suites, 6426 Lower York Road, New Hope, PA. presents their summer and fall lineup for the 2023 season.

Don't miss these great shows!
 

Vickie Shaw

Saturday, July 22, 2023

8:00PM – 9:30PM (Doors open at 7:00PM)

$35- General Admission$45- Ltd.

VIP Up Close Seating 

Tickets on sale at- 

Ticket web-https://www.ticketweb.com/event/celebrated-comedian-vickie-shaw-the-new-hope-inn-tickets/10509325 

The RRazz Room-https://www.therrazzroom.com/ 

Vickie is a seasoned comic performing on TV, Movies, Clubs, Colleges, Cruises, National Lesbian and Gay Pride Events, and fundraisers for groups including HRC (Human Rights Campaign), GLAAD, Lamba Legal, and more. Vickie's been seen on Olivia Cruises, Comedy Central, Logo, WE-TV, and Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen.

Her hilarious sharp wit will keep you in stitches with her Southern charm!

Tammy Pescatelli

Saturday, September 23, 2023

8:00PM – 9:30PM (Doors open at 7:00PM)

$36- General Admission

$46- Ltd.

VIP Up Close Seating 

Tickets on sale at- 

Ticket web-https://www.ticketweb.com/event/tammy-pescatelli-the-new-hope-inn-tickets/13341208

 The RRazz Room-https://www.therrazzroom.com/

Tammy first appeared as one of the Final 5 on NBC's Last Comic Standing. She has gone on to appear on the syndicated Comics Unleashed and was chosen for their “Best of the Best” that was a world-wide top selling DVD. Internationally she also was featured on the Best of the Just for Laughs, in Montreal, Quebec Canada and The World Stands Up & The Laugh Factory in Europe and Australia. 

Tammy recently starred as the flawed, yet lovable lead in “That's Amore”- an independent “grown up rom-com” that is available Amazon Prime. Her film credits include Made in Brooklyn, I Am Battle Comic, Single: A Documentary Film and Everybody Wants to Be Italian. 

A regular on USO Comedy tours, Tammy is honored and humbled to have been privileged to have entertained our troops all over the world. 

Mike Marino- “New Jersey's Bad Boy of Comedy”

Saturday, November 18, 20238:00PM – 9:30PM (Doors open at 7:00PM)

$36- General Admission

$46- Ltd.

VIP Up Close Seating 

Tickets on sale at- https://www.therrazzroom.com/ 

Ticket web- https://www.ticketweb.com/event/mike-marino-new-jerseys-bad-the-new-hope-inn-tickets/13341238

Mike Marino is affectionately known to millions of his fans worldwide as New Jersey's Bad Boy. A comedian, actor, and philanthropist, he has been in movies, countless iconic commercials for which he won a Clio Award and appeared on Jay Leno's Tonight Show.

He has his own web series “Make America Italian Again” and a podcast “Live from my Mother's Basement. Mike was inducted into the New Jersey Comedy Hall of Fame and received the Bob Hope USO Comedy Award for entertaining the troops.

While his acting may be phenomenal, Mike's stand up is where he really took the world by storm. Even after first hitting the stage over two decades ago, Mike's still able to send audiences to hospitals with split sides and busted guts when he tells tales of mafioso presidents, his Italian roots, and whatever else happens to be on his mind. 




