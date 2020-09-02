The Hershey Area Playhouse Theatre Academy Launches Junior Performance for Fall

Deadline to register is Sunday, September 6.

The Hershey Area Playhouse has announced their fall Theatre Academy session with a junior musical performance for grades 4 through 12.

There will be ample opportunity for solos and featured performances. As co-directors, Laurie Petersen and Rebecca Wolf will hold rehearsals virtually, with outdoor performances at the Hershey Gardens for their Pumpkin Glow. Additional performance details to come!

All selected cast members must be available for online rehearsals Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 3:30 pm, with calls for small groups at select times. All rehearsals will be conducted virtually.

To sign up, or if you have questions, please contact Laurie Petersen at swordchick@comcast.net. Deadline to register is Sunday, September 6. A participation fee of $50 per child is required.

