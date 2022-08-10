The Fulton Theatre Announces Pays for Second Annual FULTON FESTIVAL OF NEW WORKS

The Fulton Theatre announces the plays selected for their Second Annual Fulton Festival of New Works: A Celebration of New Voices and Stories of Diversity. Readings of four shows will be performed on the Fulton Theatre Mainstage August 19& 20, 2022.

The festival begins Friday evening with the presentation of a new work: Chandler Hubbard's Children of the Empire. Hubbard's piece was submitted as part of the inaugural festival (2021) but was unable to be presented at that time. The festival continues Saturday with three plays that celebrate perspectives from the spectrum of diversity, including voices from Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), LGBTQ+, and religious and economic diversity. The 2022 Stories of Diversity finalists are: John Mabey's A Complicated Hope, Christine Stoddard's Mi Abuela; Queen of Nightmares and Nelson Diaz-Marcano's World Classic.

The order of Saturday's presentation will be announced Friday evening. Saturday's readings will be held at 11am, 3pm, and 5:30 pm. A lunch break will be held between the first and second reading. Concessions will be open and seating will be provided for those patrons wishing to bring their lunch. Event tickets are free for the community, but registration is required.

The registration link for Friday night, August 19th can be found here: https://tickets.thefulton.org/50394/childrenoftheempire.

The registration link for Saturday, August 20th can be found here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190696®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.thefulton.org%2F50394%2Fnewworks?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

With over 70 submissions from playwrights across the country, Saturday's finalists were carefully considered by the selection committee which is made up of 30 members from Fulton Theatre staff, Board of Trustees, community stakeholders, and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA) Committee members. The selection committee read through the submissions in three qualifying rounds to determine the three finalists. During the festival, a panel of judges will evaluate each performance and select the winner. The festival judges will be Barry Kornhauser, Whitney Lupton, Marie Cleaves Rothacker, and Sobeida Rosa. The Master of Ceremonies will be William C. Broaddus, Fulton Theatre IDEA Committee Chair. Saturday's festivities will feature JP McCaskey student Sonii Bora performing an original spoken word piece. Each reading will also include a scheduled talkback with patrons, guest artists and the playwright led by the following moderators: Starleisha Gingrich, Ian Sanchez-Herasme, Florence Taylor, and Johana Reynoso.

The festival winner (selected from the readings held on Saturday, August 20) will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to have their work professionally produced by the Fulton Theatre in a future season as part of the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series in the Tell Studio Theatre.