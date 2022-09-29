The Ephrata Performing Arts Center to Present THE COLOR PURPLE Regional Premiere in October

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center will present a regional first with its upcoming production of the smash-hit Broadway musical, The Color Purple.

Based on the novel of the same title by Alice Walker, The Color Purple has received a slew of awards, including Drama Desk, Grammy, and Tony honors. Joshua William Green, recently seen in several Lancaster productions, will be making his directorial debut, in addition to choreographing the production. Under music direction by Jimmy Damore, the stunning and high-energy music is set to erupt from the stage.

The cast, which is exploding with talent, is led by Juanita-Renay Gray as she reprises the role of Celie. She is joined by some of the best that Central Pennsylvania has to offer, including Jeanette Wehye as Shug Avery, Asia Littlejohn as Nettie, Terron Quailes as Mister, and many, many more. EPAC is proud to bring its audience this cast of professionals, who are sure to give an impactful and transcendent performance to all in attendance.

Over the span of 35 years, we follow the journey of Celie, a young African-American woman, through her trials and tribulations in the South. Though the events of her life prove to be unfortunate, her ability to adapt, survive, and bloom in her own way shows that her resiliency is what matters most of all. The book by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Allee Willis, Brenda Russell, and Stephen Bray all add warmth and depth to the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The Color Purple, with its gorgeous score and beautiful simplicity, is a show that must be seen at EPAC's intimate venue.

The Color Purple will run from October 13th through October 29th, at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at EpacTheatre.Org, or by calling 717-733-7966 ext. 1. Wednesday and Thursday night performances begin at 7:30pm. Friday and Saturday night performances begin at 8:00pm. Additionally, there will be one matinee performance on Saturday, September October 29th, at 2:00pm.