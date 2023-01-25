The Ephrata Performing Arts Center To Present A Tribute To Stephen Sondheim, February 18

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will present a one-night-only concert dedicated to the life, legacy, and works of the great American composer, Stephen Sondheim, on February 18th. The concert, titled Sondheim Tribute Revue, will be directed by EPAC Artisitc Director, Edward R. Fernandez, with music direction by Michael Truitt, and script written by Alan Gomberg.

The concert will feature some of EPAC's biggest and brightest stars, including Sean Young, Kristie Ohlinger, Carl Bomberger, Jeannette Wehye, Stacia Renell Smith, Nick Smith, Maya Burdick, Andrew Cuer, and Karey Getz. This ensemble, along with Edward R. Fernandez, will perform some of Sondheim's most iconic numbers from the shows for which he provided music and lyrics, including Into the Woods, A Little Night Music, Follies, Company, Sunday in the Park With George, and many more.

This concert will also serve as the first installment of a season-long tribute to Sondheim, whose work has been vital to EPAC's growth and establishment for over 30 years. The latter two installments will be EPAC's productions of Passion, playing April 27th-May 13th, and A Little Night Music, playing October 12th-28th.

The Stephen Sondheim Society notes that Sondheim was "widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history. For more than 50 years, he has set an unsurpassed standard of brilliance and artistic integrity in musical theatre. His accolades include an Academy Award, eight Tony Awards (more than any other composer) including the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, multiple Grammy Awards, multiple Drama Desk awards, and a Pulitzer Prize."

The Sondheim Tribute Revue will take place for one-night-only on Saturday, February 18th at 8:00 PM at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre. Tickets are available now at EpacTheatre.Org, or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.