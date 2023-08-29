The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates To Hold Annual Remembrance Day

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates announce an evening of commemoration at their annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Monday, September 11, 2023, beginning at 6:00 PM at Brandywine Battlefield Park.

The Battle of Brandywine was the largest and longest single-day battle of the American Revolution with approximately 30,000 combatants. While the battle ended in an American defeat, General Washington in an after action report to the President of Congress, John Hancock, stated…”Notwithstanding the misfortune of the day, I am happy to find the troops in good spirits; and I hope another time we shall compensate for the losses now sustained…”

Guests to this free event can bring a lawn chair or a blanket and listen to our distinguished speakers and Philadelphia bagpiper, Mark O'Donnell, paying tribute to the roughly 400 American, British, and Hessian (German) soldiers who perished during the battle, on this the 246th anniversary. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held inside the park's Visitor Center.

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

For more information on Brandywine Battlefield Park, visit www.brandywinebattlefield.org.