The Belmont Theatre To Present Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The Belmont Theatre presents Disney's Beauty And The Beast, a musical on the Main Stage, November 19-21 and 26-28. There is an additional matinee on Saturday, November 27 at 2pm. Friday & Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are at 3 p.m.

This "tale as old as time" tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out... If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. Audiences of all ages will enjoy the popular songs including "Belle," "Gaston," "Be Our Guest," and more, highlighted by extraordinary choreography performed by some of the area's best dancers.

The show features elaborate costumes and set, including a spectacular castle, 2 story buildings and a village. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is directed by René Staub. Music Direction is by Randy Yoder. Choreography is by Sarah Flynn.

The cast of over 30 actors, actresses and dancers is led by Faith Wentworth as Belle and Daniel Poole as The Beast. Gaston is played by Wesley Hemmann and his sidekick, Lefou, is played by Curtis Druck. Drew Derreth lights up the stage as Lumiere and Chris Quigley is tightly wound as Cogsworth. Lindy Keefe warms our hearts with a cup of tea, and her son, Chip, is portrayed by Harper Cameron. Babette is played by Amanda Richards and Libby Burgess plays the wardrobe, Madame de la Grande Bouche. Robert Eisenhower plays Belle's father, Maurice, and the three Silly Girls are played by Nicole Hall, Ashley Parson and Riley Phillips. Carter Anstine darkens the stage as Monsieur D'Arque.

Technical dancers include Ashlee Bowers, Cassie Molloy, Donovan Molloy, Libby Burgess, Daniya Jackson, Chloe Rose, Grace Richey, Sadie Roser and McKenna Spangler. The Ensemble consists of Emily Beckman, Larissa Curcio, Michael Daiuto, Sophie Fraser, Oliver Givens, Kenneth Hamme, Maria Kollar and Allison Rambler.

For your safety, the theatre has installed a Bi-Polar Ionization System which kills any germs in the air, including COVID-19. Other protocols are in place such as touchless soap and towel dispensers and hand sanitizing stations. The cast will not wear masks on stage, but the audience is asked to wear masks to keep the cast safe. Come witness the magic of LIVE theatre in a safe environment! Purchase your tickets now.

Musicals tend to sell out before opening. Tickets are available on the Belmont Theatre website at www.thebelmont.org, or by calling the box office at 717-854-5715. There is convenient, free parking.

