The Belmont Theatre Presents Online Concert THE SHOW MUST GO ON

Due to recent restrictions and safety during these trying times, The Belmont Theatre Board of Directors and staff had to make the difficult decision of postponing all productions through the end of 2020. Safety is paramount and will remain the most important factor in how the theatre moves forward. The theatre has been closed since March due to the pandemic. They changed their five weeks of theatre camps from in-house to online.

...But the show must go on.

The Belmont's lights are dim at the moment, but the theatre needs help to have a bright future when they are able to open safely.

On Saturday, August 8, The Belmont will conduct a virtual concert entitled, "THE SHOW MUST GO ON." This concert will be available to view all day on their website beginning at midnight. The video will be available through August 9 as well. This multi-hour event will consist of many vocalists singing songs from past productions. The concert will also feature an original 15-minute comedy written by York's own Jack Hartman. The emcee will be WSBA Radio Host Gary Sutton. You can view the concert at your leisure and pause the concert to return to when it is convenient.

The concert is free, but donations are encouraged by clicking the DONATE NOW button on the theatre's website. The Belmont Theatre is an outlet for numerous performing artists and many view the theatre as their second home. Please help them return safely to their theatre home by clicking the DONATE NOW button as they perform from their hearts from their own homes. Simply go to The Belmont Theatre website at www.thebelmont.org on August 8 to view the concert online.

Why not have dinner and a show in the comfort of your own home? The Roosevelt Tavern will graciously be giving 15% of all takeout or eat-in orders as well as Roosevelt Tavern gift certificate purchases to The Belmont Theatre on August 8. The Roosevelt Tavern hours are 4-9pm on this day. They have patio as well as in-restaurant dining available.

All current Belmont Theatre productions are being rescheduled. More information about their upcoming season will be available on their website August 1, when they launch their brand-new website at www.thebelmont.org. The theatre hopes to reopen in early 2021 with "The Miracle Worker," but they will continue to monitor the situation and update their plans accordingly.

If you already purchased tickets for a production that was postponed, there will be an automatic transfer to the new date. New dates will be available on The Belmont website when they can determine when to safely open their doors again. "The Miracle Worker" and "Steel Magnolias" ticket holders will receive a phone call from the box office. If the new show date does not work for you, you will be able to exchange your tickets for another date for the same performance or for a new production altogether. Per their ticket policy, because no shows are being cancelled, just postponed, refunds are not available. They will gladly exchange your tickets or credit your account for a future production. Feel free to call the Belmont's Box Office at 717-854-5715 with any questions you may have. The Belmont Theatre looks forward to your support so they can safely raise their curtain again to a bright future!

To donate, go online to www.thebelmont.org, then click the DONATE NOW button. Donors can also mail a check payable to The Belmont Theatre, 27 South Belmont Street, York, PA 17403, or call 717-854-5715 M-F from 11am-2pm to make a donation by credit card.

Details:

What: The Belmont Theatre presents: "The Show Must Go On" A Virtual Concert

When: August 8 (Video will launch at midnight and be available though the end of August 9)

Where: Online at www.thebelmont.org

-The concert is free, but you are encouraged to donate by clicking the "DONATE NOW" button on the website to help raise funds for The Belmont Theatre.

Donors can also mail a check payable to The Belmont Theatre, 27 South Belmont Street, York, PA 17403, or call 717-854-5715 M-F from 11am-2pm to make a donation by credit card.

-The Roosevelt Tavern will graciously be giving 15% of all takeout or eat-in orders as well as Roosevelt Tavern gift certificate purchases to The Belmont Theatre on August 8. The Roosevelt Tavern hours are 4-9pm on this day. They have patio as well as in-restaurant dining available.

