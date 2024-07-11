The 5th Susquehanna Folk Festival is Coming to Downtown York

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A full weekend of the very finest in international and local folk music and dance, with an eclectic world music lineup featuring everything from Cape Breton Fiddle to Appalachian/Venezuelan Fusion is coming to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts for the fifth Susquehanna Folk Festival, August 9-11, 2024, presented by the Susquehanna Folk Music Society. The Festival is made possible through generous grants from The National Endowment for The Arts, and York County Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the support for the Appell Center for the Performing Arts.

This summer’s festival features world-class performers and hands-on fun, live music, dancing, jams and family activities. Concert artists include Cape Breton fiddle and dance heroes Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy, Texas swing alchemists Hot Club of Cowtown, afro roots & blues torch bearer Hubby Jenkins, Appalachian and Venezuelan musical pioneers Larry & Joe, the innovative Jewish roots music of The Klezmatics, as well as local emerging artists. Dance highlights include the Contra Rebels with calling by Bob Nicholson, the Dead Sea Squirrels with caller Janine Smith, and swing dancing with Chelsea Reed & the Fair Weather Five.

“The Susquehanna Folk Music Society is thrilled to move to Downtown York, offering programming in both The Studio and the Capitol Theatre of the Appell Center for the Performing Arts,” stated SFMS Executive Director Peter Winter Lee. “With the Appell Center’s commitment to a diverse musical line up, community and educational opportunities, we couldn’t think of a better host site for the 2024 Festival.”

“The Appell Center is excited to serve as the host site for the 2024 Festival and be a part of what will be a fantastic weekend of folk music and culture in downtown York, PA,” said Appell Center President and CEO Todd Fogdall.

For the first time ever, elements of the Festival will be offered free to the public. Free events include family activities provided by York County Libraries, the much-lovedEmerging Artist Showcase and Archive Challenge (presented in association with the American Folk Life Center at the Library of Congress), and morning and early afternoon concerts by local musical favorites including Bobbi Carmitchell and Tanjo & Crow.

TICKETS: All Festival ($45-$135) and Single Day Passes ($15-$50) are now available, as well as individual event tickets ($10-$55). Morning Festival events are FREE. Tickets and information at https://appellcenter.org and https://www.sfmsfolk.org/festival or by phone at 717-846-1111.

