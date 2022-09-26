Take Part in a Murder Mystery At The Ritz This Halloween Season

An immersive experience with participants assigned in advance a character to play as they try to determine who did it! This Halloween The Ritz's Poli Lounge will be transformed into a train travelling from Istanbul to Paris, all while you as the guest try to get to the bottom of the mystery. This 3-hour game will include heavy hor d'oeuvres and is BYOB. October 15 and 22 @7PM.

$45 per person.

21+.

Game Description:



The luxurious Istanbul Express takes three days to travel between Istanbul, Turkey and Paris, France. The train line is lavishly opulent and has a glowing reputation. Tonight, some of Europe's most notable citizens and travelers (and some who are not so notable) are journeying in style through the European countryside.



Two days ago (June 29, 1914), just before the train left Istanbul, newspapers announced that Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria, heir to the throne of Austria-Hungary, had been assassinated in neighboring Bosnia. Everyone is now on edge - this could be the start of a great war.



A further trouble is the discovery of a dead body in the kitchen car this evening. Selda Zaim, the maid of Turkish merchant Esra Hoca, appears to have been bludgeoned over the head with a cooking pot.



It is now midnight and only a few hours until the Istanbul Express arrives in Paris and the proper authorities can investigate the crime. But until then, there are many mysteries to unfold...