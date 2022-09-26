Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Take Part in a Murder Mystery At The Ritz This Halloween Season

An immersive experience with participants assigned in advance a character to play as they try to determine who did it!

Central Pennsylvania News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  

Take Part in a Murder Mystery At The Ritz This Halloween Season

An immersive experience with participants assigned in advance a character to play as they try to determine who did it! This Halloween The Ritz's Poli Lounge will be transformed into a train travelling from Istanbul to Paris, all while you as the guest try to get to the bottom of the mystery. This 3-hour game will include heavy hor d'oeuvres and is BYOB. October 15 and 22 @7PM.

$45 per person.

21+.

Game Description:


The luxurious Istanbul Express takes three days to travel between Istanbul, Turkey and Paris, France. The train line is lavishly opulent and has a glowing reputation. Tonight, some of Europe's most notable citizens and travelers (and some who are not so notable) are journeying in style through the European countryside.


Two days ago (June 29, 1914), just before the train left Istanbul, newspapers announced that Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria, heir to the throne of Austria-Hungary, had been assassinated in neighboring Bosnia. Everyone is now on edge - this could be the start of a great war.


A further trouble is the discovery of a dead body in the kitchen car this evening. Selda Zaim, the maid of Turkish merchant Esra Hoca, appears to have been bludgeoned over the head with a cooking pot.


It is now midnight and only a few hours until the Istanbul Express arrives in Paris and the proper authorities can investigate the crime. But until then, there are many mysteries to unfold...


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


THEN SHE RAN to Play Scranton Fringe Festival Starting This MonthTHEN SHE RAN to Play Scranton Fringe Festival Starting This Month
September 25, 2022

The creators of Then She Ran, a new 90-minute musical, have announced that Catie Davis will be directing three performances of the show during the weekend of September 30th through October 2nd, 2022 as part of the Scranton Fringe Festival.  Ms. Davis is an accomplished New York City director, and an Associate Director of Beetlejuice and Moulin Rouge, both of which are currently on Broadway.
The Ritz Theater to Present FAIRY TALE BRUNCH: VILLAINS EDITION in OctoberThe Ritz Theater to Present FAIRY TALE BRUNCH: VILLAINS EDITION in October
September 25, 2022

The Historic Ritz Theater will host Fairytale Brunch @ The Ritz! Villains Edition with Crudelia De Mon, Evil Mother, Captain Hook & Smee on Saturday, 8 October 2022 at 10AM.
BOOK OF MORMON Announces Lottery Policy at Hershey TheaterBOOK OF MORMON Announces Lottery Policy at Hershey Theater
September 24, 2022

THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, has announced a lottery ticket policy in Hershey, Pa., playing at Hershey Theatre September 27-October 2, 2022. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each.
Beatles Concert Experience Performer Announced at Prima TheatreBeatles Concert Experience Performer Announced at Prima Theatre
September 23, 2022

Let's “imagine all the people livin' life in peace — sharing all the world.” Here Comes the Sun - A Timely Beatles Tribute Concert, kicks off Prima's 12th season and gives audiences a refreshing dose of joy and beloved tunes. The prophetic and timeless music of the Beatles comes to life in this reflective and hope-filled show. 
Servant Stage To Announce 2023 Youth Theatre SeasonServant Stage To Announce 2023 Youth Theatre Season
September 21, 2022

Servant Stage will present First Look Jr on October 9th, celebrating highlights of the 2022 Youth Theatre season and the unveiling of 2023 season of Youth Theatre shows, camps, and programs.