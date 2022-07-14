THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL to Open at Ephrata Performing Arts Center in July

Based on the original television series adored by people across all ages, SpongeBob Squarepants is making its way to the Ephrata Performing Arts Center, as it presents the Tony Award-winning hit musical-comedy, The SpongeBob Musical, from July 28th through August 13th, 2022.

The SpongeBob Musical, featuring a book by Kyle Jarrow, and an array of original songs by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, David Bowie, and many more, will prove to be a high-octane night of theatre that will be enjoyed by the whole family.

The cast features an array of EPAC regulars and newcomers, including Jordan Eck, Bobby Chechhia, Davina Lopez, Andrew Cuer, Jessa Casner, Dion Castro, Bethany Huff, and more! The SpongeBob Musical is directed by Megan L. Riggs, music directed by Jimmy Damore, and choreographed by Kristin Pontz.

In the underwater town of Bikini Bottom, the happy-go-lucky way of life is threatened by an impending volcanic eruption, and the town needs a hero. When all hope seems lost, SpongeBob and his group of quirky friends rise to the occasion to save the day. This story of acceptance and community will surely be a summertime treat for everyone to enjoy.

The SpongeBob Musical will run from July 28th through August 13th, at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre. Tickets, with prices ranging from $25 to $35, can be purchased at EpacTheatre.Org, or by calling 717-733-7966 ext. 1. Wednesday and Thursday night performances begin at 7:30pm. Friday and Saturday night performances begin at 8:00pm. Additionally, there will be one matinee performance on Saturday, August 13th, at 2:00pm.