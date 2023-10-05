THE PHILLY FAN Comes to Hedgerow Theatre Company This Month

Like the beloved Philadelphia Phillies, Hedgerow Theatre Company has something to celebrate this October heading into the post-season. Philadelphia playwright Bruce Graham’s updated version of his wildly popular The Philly Fan is now extended through October 21.

This “Philly Fan” on the Hedgerow stage has a catch. With this production, Graham steps off the page and onto the stage in the title role for the first time. The Philly Fan, directed by Joe Canuso and originally developed with Tom McCarthy, is Graham’s hilarious and heartfelt look at the always interesting experience of life as a Philadelphia sports fan, immersed in his passion for his teams, as he hungers for a championship. Tickets are now available online at Click Here for $20 - 35. All shows are performed at Hedgerow Theatre located at 64 Rose Valley Rd in Media, PA.

From pre-performance Tailgates to Dollar Dog Nights, The Philly Fan, has already proven a fan favorite in Delaware County - selling out half of the performances in the original run before officially opening. This production resonates for sports enthusiasts and arts lovers. “ What I love most about Philly Fan is that it's a play for people who never go to plays,” notes playwright and performer, Bruce Graham. “I took my old man to see the show in Philly one night. Down the street I saw a buncha' guys in Flyers garb, carrying a cooler, coming down the street looking around. I pointed to the front door: ‘Show's in here guys.’ I could spot my audience a block away. Not many playwrights have an audience that shows up with a cooler.”

Celebrated sports journalist Ray Didinger engaged in a post-performance discussion with the playwright over Opening weekend. Didinger reflects, “The Philly Fan takes you back to the 700 level at the Vet, to Broad Street for the Flyers Stanley Cup parade and September of 1964 when Gene Mauch's Phillies broke our hearts. It's the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat, all told with Graham's biting wit. I loved it."

The Philly Fan offers the unapologetic perspective of one passionate South Philadelphia sports fan over a lifetime of soaring highs and crushing lows, with all of the inherent emotions evoked along the way. The play originally premiered at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival as a self production by Graham, Canuso and McCarthy. After a smashing debut, The Philly Fan subsequently enjoyed successful runs at Theatre Exile, Arden Theatre Company, People's Light, Act II, Montgomery Theatre, Media Theater, and Harrah’s Casino and Dante Hall in Atlantic City.

According to Hedgerow’s Executive Artistic Director, Marcie Bramucci, “The energy of this show is palpable. It begins when patrons set foot on the campus and it builds exponentially in our intimate space between Graham and his audience. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Graham - a multiple Barrymore award-winner and DelCo native - to perform in his highly entertaining, heartfelt work on the Hedgerow stage and to reunite this all-star artistic team.”





At select shows, Hedgerow offers pre-game treats for the “fans.” Just like at the ballpark, grab a beverage at Tailgate Thursdays or have a bite on Dollar Dog nights. One of the only 9 remaining performances with seats is a relaxed performance on October 8th at 2pm. Relaxed performances are welcoming of all members of our community, and they prioritize the needs of individuals with autism or sensory sensitivities. Details are on Hedgerow’s website.



Hedgerow’s incoming Board President, Joe Gribbin, celebrates, “This is a tremendous show by an extremely talented writer and performer. Bruce owns the room. It’s full of heart, deeply thoughtful, and as raw as the ‘93 Phils.”