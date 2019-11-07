THE NUTCRACKER Will Return to Upper Darby Performing Arts Center

The magic of The Nutcracker returns to the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center (UDPAC) for five shows November 22, 23 and 24, the weekend before Thanksgiving. For more than a quarter century, the production by Narberth's renowned Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet Society has enchanted children and families with its professional soloists and many of the region's best dancers.

Highlights of the 2019 show include spectacular new backdrops. It is family-friendly at 90 minutes in length, with intermission, and recommended for ages four and up. Show times are Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. and 3 p.m.) and Sunday (1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.). Pictures with the cast are available after both Saturday performances, while the theater lobby is transformed into a winter wonderland featuring Nutcracker gift ideas at all shows.

The Upper Darby Performing Arts Center is the most active venue of its kind in Delaware County, entertaining more than 60,000 patrons each year with a variety of shows ranging from nationally known artists, regional orchestras and ballet, holiday spectaculars and the award-winning Summer Stage program, which enters its 45th season in 2020. It is conveniently located in Drexel Hill, minutes from the Main Line, Blue Route and Center City.

Tickets for The Nutcracker are priced from $10-$23 and may be purchased online at www.udpac.org or by calling the box office at 610.622.1189. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on Lansdowne Avenue is sponsoring this year's show and offering 10 percent off to all patrons with a Nutcracker ticket.

"Many families kick off their holiday season with The Nutcracker," stated Performing Arts Center executive director Harry Dietzler. "It is the world's most popular holiday show and we are so pleased to partner with the Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet Society in bringing such a wonderful production to Delaware County."

The Upper Darby Performing Arts Center and Upper Darby Summer Stage are jointly sponsored by the Upper Darby School District Board of Directors and Upper Darby Township Mayor and Council through the Department of Recreation and Leisure Services. It is a Best of the Main Line honoree and a recipient of the Barrymore Award for Lifetime Achievement.





