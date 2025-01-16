THE IRISH AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY Comes to the Fulton Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fulton Theatre has announced its upcoming production of "The Irish and How They Got That Way," running from February 7th to March 16th, 2025 as part of the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series. This spirited musical revue, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt, is a heartwarming tribute to the resilience, humor, and enduring spirit of the Irish people. The production returns due to popular demand after its previous smash run.

Through an evocative blend of storytelling, humor, and music, McCourt's work explores the rich tapestry of the Irish-American experience. Featuring timeless Irish classics like “Danny Boy,” “The Rose of Tralee,” and contemporary hits from artists like U2, the production paints a vivid portrait of a people shaped by history, hardship, and hope.

The Fulton's production will feature a talented ensemble of actors and musicians including Fulton Favorites Curt Dale Clark, David Girolmo, Heidi Kettenring, and Charis Leos, weaving together McCourt's masterful narration with unforgettable melodies. Additional Lancaster favorites Madison Paige Buck and Jay Poff will understudy and serve patrons in the studio set's working bar. Samuel Thorne Bagalà will direct the show's musicians. Directed and choreographed by Marc Robin, Irish… promises an evening of laughter, reflection, and song that captures the heart and soul.

