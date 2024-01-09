THE GREAT GATSBY To Open Friday At York's Belmont Theatre

Adapted by Simon Levy, this classic 20's drama runs from January 12-14 & 18-21.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards Photo 1 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards
York Symphony Extends Maestro Golan's Contract To 100th Season Photo 2 York Symphony Extends Maestro Golan's Contract To 100th Season
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Hershey Theatre Photo 3 Review: COME FROM AWAY at Hershey Theatre
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Pennsylvania Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 4 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Pennsylvania Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

THE GREAT GATSBY To Open Friday At York's Belmont Theatre

THE GREAT GATSBY To Open Friday At York's Belmont Theatre


The Belmont Theatre will present F. Scott Fitzgerald's THE GREAT GATSBY, adapted to the stage by Simon Levy. This classic 20's drama will run in the Grumbacher Studio January 12-14 & 18-21. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m. 


Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire, passionately pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan. Nick Carraway, a young newcomer to Long Island, is drawn into their world of obsession, greed and danger. The breathtaking glamour and decadent excess of the Jazz Age come to the stage in Simon Levy's adaptation, approved by the Fitzgerald Estate. 


The Director is Greg Koslosky. The cast is led by Charlie Heller as Jay Gatsby. Daisy Buchanan is played by Daisy Johnston. Brian Gilbert will portray Nick Carraway,  Seth Worley portrays Tom Buchanan. Jordan Baker is played by Faith Brown. Makaley Warner portrays Myrtle Wilson. George Wilson is played by Randy Kerr. Logan Leiphart and Caitlin Gibson play Chester McKee and Mrs. McKee. The Policeman is played by Robby Marston and Evelyn Griffin portrays Mrs. Michaelis.


The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to Click Here or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information. 
THE GREAT GATSBY To Open Friday At York's Belmont Theatre




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Full Cast Set For the American Premiere of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatre Photo
Full Cast Set For the American Premiere of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatre

The Fulton Theatre has announced the full cast of the highly awaited American Premiere of its 23/24 Mainstage Season – the production of It Happened in Key West.

2
The Legacy of Black Musicians and Harrisburgs Hospitality Network Come Alive In A New Play Photo
The Legacy of Black Musicians and Harrisburg's Hospitality Network Come Alive In A New Play by Sharia Benn and Clark Nicholson

Discover the legacy of Black musicians and Harrisburg's hospitality network in 'THE JACKSON ROOMING HOUSE: Music's Resting Place.' Join a group of young friends on a journey of self-discovery and musical exploration as they reflect on the significance of this historic venue.

3
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Central Pennsylvania! Winners include Ephrata Performing Arts Center, Fulton Theatre and more.

4
York Symphony Extends Maestro Golans Contract To 100th Season Photo
York Symphony Extends Maestro Golan's Contract To 100th Season

The York Symphony Orchestra has committed to an 8-year contract extension with current Music Director and Maestro Lawrence Golan. Golan has been expertly leading the YSO's orchestra since 2014.

More Hot Stories For You

Full Cast Set For the American Premiere of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton TheatreFull Cast Set For the American Premiere of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatre
The Legacy of Black Musicians and Harrisburg's Hospitality Network Come Alive In A New Play by Sharia Benn and Clark NicholsonThe Legacy of Black Musicians and Harrisburg's Hospitality Network Come Alive In A New Play by Sharia Benn and Clark Nicholson
York Symphony Extends Maestro Golan's Contract To 100th SeasonYork Symphony Extends Maestro Golan's Contract To 100th Season
OFF THE YELLOW BRICK ROAD World Premiere Takes The Stage At Lancaster's Prima TheatreOFF THE YELLOW BRICK ROAD World Premiere Takes The Stage At Lancaster's Prima Theatre

Videos

First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
Pinocchio! in Central Pennsylvania Pinocchio!
Act 3 DeSales University (3/14-4/13)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Central Pennsylvania The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Belmont Theatre (8/02-8/11)
GYPSY in Central Pennsylvania GYPSY
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (10/10-10/26)
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in Central Pennsylvania Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (4/18-4/27)
York Symphony Orchestra's' Video Games! in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's' Video Games!
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (3/09-3/09)
The Drowsy Chaperone in Central Pennsylvania The Drowsy Chaperone
Act 1 DeSales University (4/24-5/05)
CHICKEN AND BISCUITS in Central Pennsylvania CHICKEN AND BISCUITS
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (9/05-9/14)
On Your Feet in Central Pennsylvania On Your Feet
Luhrs Performing Arts Center [Grove Theatre] (2/20-2/20)
ANGELS IN AMERICA in Central Pennsylvania ANGELS IN AMERICA
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (5/30-6/29)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Community Arts Center (5/02-5/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You