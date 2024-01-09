THE GREAT GATSBY To Open Friday At York's Belmont Theatre



The Belmont Theatre will present F. Scott Fitzgerald's THE GREAT GATSBY, adapted to the stage by Simon Levy. This classic 20's drama will run in the Grumbacher Studio January 12-14 & 18-21. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m.



Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire, passionately pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan. Nick Carraway, a young newcomer to Long Island, is drawn into their world of obsession, greed and danger. The breathtaking glamour and decadent excess of the Jazz Age come to the stage in Simon Levy's adaptation, approved by the Fitzgerald Estate.



The Director is Greg Koslosky. The cast is led by Charlie Heller as Jay Gatsby. Daisy Buchanan is played by Daisy Johnston. Brian Gilbert will portray Nick Carraway, Seth Worley portrays Tom Buchanan. Jordan Baker is played by Faith Brown. Makaley Warner portrays Myrtle Wilson. George Wilson is played by Randy Kerr. Logan Leiphart and Caitlin Gibson play Chester McKee and Mrs. McKee. The Policeman is played by Robby Marston and Evelyn Griffin portrays Mrs. Michaelis.



The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to Click Here or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.

