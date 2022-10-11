THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL to Open at the Millbrook Playhouse This Week

The Millbrook Playhouse production of The Great American Trailer Park Musical, music and lyrics by David Nehls with a book by Betsy Kelso, will run on the Ryan Main Stage from October 14 through the 22, 2022.

The new tenant at Armadillo Acres is wreaking havoc all over Florida's most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, an exotic dancer on the run from an unhinged ex-boyfriend, comes between the Dr. Phil-loving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband, the storms begin to brew. Betty, Linoleum, and Pickles, a Greek-chorus-eque trio of trailer park denizens, add to the story, engaging the audience at whim to air their own dirty laundry, which results in non-stop laughs!

Joyful and unashamedly vulgar, this comic fable about women in a Florida trailer park and their no-account men is a wheel-spinning, mud-splattering good time that's more fun than a chair-throwing episode of Jerry Springer set to music. It's the theatrical equivalent of a bag of Doritos. You can't get enough!

The talented trio supervising the production are three of Millbrook's most beloved and talented directors, including Robert W. Schneider (director), Cathrine DeLuce (choreographer), and Mo Ortbal (musical director). Mr. Schneider's previous Millbrook Playhouse credits include; I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, Spamalot, Rock of Ages, and Leading Ladies, not to mention several Millbrook fundraisers. Ms. DeLuce previously choreographed the mega-hit musical Mamma Mia, Spamalot, The Rocky Horror Show, and The Millbrook Variety Hour. Mo Ortbal has been Millbrook's resident Musical Director for over four years; some of her favorite Millbrook shows include Camelot, Vanities the Musical, Nunsense 2, Mamma Mia, and Newsies. The hardworking design team includes Kayla Shutter and David Leidholdt (sets), J.D. Hopper (lighting), Shelia Carroll (costumes), and V.C. Deener (props). Ericka Conklin serves as the production stage manager.

The residents of Armadillo Acres include Margaret Warrington as Betty (Millbrook's Nunsense 2, Frog and Toad, The Rocky Horror Show, and Fox on the Fairway), Mary Malaney as Pickeles (Millbrook's Nunsense 2, Sound of Music, and Midsummers Night's Dream), Danielle Standifer as Linoleum (Millbrook's Vanities the Musical) and newcomers to the Playhouse, include Timmy Lewis as Norbert, Bryan Geoge Rowell as Duke, Nicole Weitzman as Jeannie, and Sabrina Brush as Pippi.

The Great American Trailer Park Musical runs October 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, and 22 at 7:30 pm and October 16, 19, and 22 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now! You can purchase online at Tickets | Millbrook Playhouse (https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202512®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmillbrookplayhouse.org%2Ftickets%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1) or by phone (570-748-8083.) You may also email our box office at boxoffice@millbrookplayhouse.org.

Adult tickets are $27.50, Senior and Veteran/Military tickets are $23.50, Student (13- College) tickets are $18.25, and Youth (12 and under) tickets are $12.50. *Rated PG-13; This production contains some adult language.