THE EXORCIST Comes to Open Stage in October

Performances run October 7-31.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Review: SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg Photo 2 Review: SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg
Review: A ROCK SAILS BY at Theatre Harrisburg Photo 3 Review: A ROCK SAILS BY at Theatre Harrisburg
Review: CLYBOURNE PARK at EPAC Photo 4 Review: CLYBOURNE PARK at EPAC

THE EXORCIST Comes to Open Stage in October

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present The Exorcist on its Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from Oct. 7-31. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon, this heart-pounding performance is an adaptation of the classic horror novel The Exorcist that inspired the iconic horror film.

This gripping stage adaptation and east coast premiere will bring to life a terrifying struggle of faith. The Exorcist is about a young girl named Regan who is possessed by a demon and modern medicine falls short in explaining her bizarre affliction, frustrating Regan's anguished mother, Chris. Chris turns to the unlikely aid of a local priest, Father Damian Kerras. As he grapples with his own shaken faith, Father Kerras is joined by The Exorcist, Father Merrin. It becomes a relentless journey into the depths of terror, as Karras and Merrin combat an evil beyond their wildest imaginations.

“The Exorcist is a visceral experience that we hope will leave audiences exhilarated. The spine-tingling effects, beautiful and intense performances, and the unforgettable finale will keep them teetering on the edge of their seat,” said Landon. “This play is more than just a horror story. This story is about faith and the exploration of ultimate evil. The movie was touted as the scariest movie ever made for a reason.”

The production features Emily Reusswig as Regan MacNeil, Tara Herweg as Chris MacNeil, Jeff Luttermoser as Father Damian Kerras and Ted Hanson as Father Merrin. Tommy Dougherty voices The Demon, Brennen Dickerson plays Father Joseph Dyer, Josh Dorsheimer plays Burke Dennings, Brian Schreffler plays Doctor Klein and The Bishop, Mike Kacey plays Doctor Strong, Chris Krahulec and Joellen Terranova round out the cast.

Production special effects are designed by Karen Ruch, Jen Kilander, and Sammi Leigh Melville. Lighting design is by Tristan Stasiulis, sound design is by Josh Rhodes, property design is by Becky Arney, and Stacy Reck serves as production stage manager.

The Exorcist is a 1973 American supernatural horror film directed by William Friedkin from a screenplay by William Peter Blatty, based on his 1971 novel of the same name. The cultural conversation around the film helped it become the first horror film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. It has had several sequels and was the highest-grossing R-rated horror film until It. This October there will be a direct sequel to the original 1973 film opening in theatres called The Exorcist: Believer.

Performances of The Exorcist will take place on Open Stage’s Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 27, 28, 29, 31 and at 3 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 22. The show on Oct. 12 will be an ASL-interpretated performance. There will be a lobby talk post-performance discussion following the matinee on Sunday, Oct. 8.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
New Features Planned For The 40th Anniversary Of THE PENNSYLVANIA CHRISTMAS + GIFT SHOW Photo
New Features Planned For The 40th Anniversary Of THE PENNSYLVANIA CHRISTMAS + GIFT SHOW

For four decades, shoppers have traveled from all over Pennsylvania and neighboring states to shop at one of the country's largest and longest-running Christmas shows. This year's Pennsylvania Christmas + Gift Show, returning to the PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg from Wednesday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 3, will provide them with an even more memorable experience.

2
Popcorn Hat Players Perform RAPUNZEL EN ESPAÑOL Photo
Popcorn Hat Players Perform RAPUNZEL EN ESPAÑOL

Rapunzel en español will be performed by Popcorn Hat Players this month. Learn about the show, in both English and Spanish, here!

3
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH THE CHANGE Comes to Bucks County Playhouse This Photo
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' Comes to Bucks County Playhouse This Month

The U.S. premiere of Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ is coming to Bucks County Playhouse. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

4
Fifth Year of Festival UnBound Returns This Month Photo
Fifth Year of Festival UnBound Returns This Month

Touchstone Theatre opens its 2023-24 season with a fifth year of Festival UnBound: a five-day celebration full of arts-infused events, performances, and hands-on workshops for all. Learn more about the festival lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Drowsy Chaperone
Act 1 DeSales University (4/24-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
The Belmont Theatre (4/19-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony's Holiday Pops Spectacular
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Bar Stools
The Belmont Theatre (5/03-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
The Belmont Theatre (2/16-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024
Act 1 DeSales University (3/15-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony Orchestra's Mahler’s 4th Symphony
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (2/10-2/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (4/06-4/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Emerging Choreographers Concert 2023
Act 1 DeSales University (11/03-11/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You