THE EXORCIST Comes to Open Stage in October

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present The Exorcist on its Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from Oct. 7-31. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon, this heart-pounding performance is an adaptation of the classic horror novel The Exorcist that inspired the iconic horror film.

This gripping stage adaptation and east coast premiere will bring to life a terrifying struggle of faith. The Exorcist is about a young girl named Regan who is possessed by a demon and modern medicine falls short in explaining her bizarre affliction, frustrating Regan's anguished mother, Chris. Chris turns to the unlikely aid of a local priest, Father Damian Kerras. As he grapples with his own shaken faith, Father Kerras is joined by The Exorcist, Father Merrin. It becomes a relentless journey into the depths of terror, as Karras and Merrin combat an evil beyond their wildest imaginations.

“The Exorcist is a visceral experience that we hope will leave audiences exhilarated. The spine-tingling effects, beautiful and intense performances, and the unforgettable finale will keep them teetering on the edge of their seat,” said Landon. “This play is more than just a horror story. This story is about faith and the exploration of ultimate evil. The movie was touted as the scariest movie ever made for a reason.”

The production features Emily Reusswig as Regan MacNeil, Tara Herweg as Chris MacNeil, Jeff Luttermoser as Father Damian Kerras and Ted Hanson as Father Merrin. Tommy Dougherty voices The Demon, Brennen Dickerson plays Father Joseph Dyer, Josh Dorsheimer plays Burke Dennings, Brian Schreffler plays Doctor Klein and The Bishop, Mike Kacey plays Doctor Strong, Chris Krahulec and Joellen Terranova round out the cast.

Production special effects are designed by Karen Ruch, Jen Kilander, and Sammi Leigh Melville. Lighting design is by Tristan Stasiulis, sound design is by Josh Rhodes, property design is by Becky Arney, and Stacy Reck serves as production stage manager.

The Exorcist is a 1973 American supernatural horror film directed by William Friedkin from a screenplay by William Peter Blatty, based on his 1971 novel of the same name. The cultural conversation around the film helped it become the first horror film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. It has had several sequels and was the highest-grossing R-rated horror film until It. This October there will be a direct sequel to the original 1973 film opening in theatres called The Exorcist: Believer.

Performances of The Exorcist will take place on Open Stage’s Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 27, 28, 29, 31 and at 3 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 22. The show on Oct. 12 will be an ASL-interpretated performance. There will be a lobby talk post-performance discussion following the matinee on Sunday, Oct. 8.