THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED REVISED Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located at 49 York Street in historic downtown Gettysburg, PA, is now in its 14th year of offering theatre arts classes/workshops/camps, as well as performance and volunteer opportunities for all ages and abilities. Adams County's only year-round community theatre will present The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare abridged revised Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm March 11-20, 2022.

"This show is brilliant!", says GCT Founding Executive/Artistic Director, Chad-Alan Carr, "If you like Shakespeare you will love this show, if you don't like Shakespeare, you will also love this show."

Karen Land directs the play where three actors perform all 37 of Shakespeare's works in a fast-paced comedy under two hours. The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare abridged revised includes some adult comedy so parental guidance is suggested for younger audience members. The cast includes Sam Eisenhuth, Linda Fink, and Kramer Hardman, and the play is written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. Three madcap actors in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard's plays which was London's longest-running comedy.

With masks now optional for the audience, tickets to in person LIVE performances are available with GCT including their upcoming performances of The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (abridged) revised weekends March 11-20, 2022, and Disney's Winnie The Pooh KIDS weekends April 1-10, 2022. Discounted tickets can be ordered online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org Since GCT is a small 80 seat theatre, it is highly recommended that tickets be ordered in advance online. There are no limits on streaming tickets though for upcoming streaming performances of The Last Five Years and Working and the live stream of Disney's Winnie The Pooh KIDS at 7pm April 9th. Auditions, class registration, and volunteer opportunities can also be found online. More information can be found online or by calling 717-334-2692.