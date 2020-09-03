State Theatre Center For the Arts Cancels All Remaining 2020 Performances

Ticket holders for the Jack Hanna show are asked to call the State Theatre.

State Theatre Center For the Arts has postponed all remaining shows originally scheduled for 2020.

Shows scheduled for September and October like "Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll", "Led Zepplica", "Absolute Journey" and "Jack Hanna's Into the Wild LIVE" were scheduled for the coming months, but were moved to spring 2021 due to limitations on indoor gatherings.

Ticket holders for the Jack Hanna show are asked to call the State Theatre at 724-439-1360 to get a credit for future performances, to donate the cost of the tickets to the theatre or to get a refund for the ticket cost.

The complete list of shows that the theatre has to offer in 2021 include "50 Years of Rock and Roll" on March 26; "Led Zepplica" on April 14; "Absolute Journey" on May 19; "Jersey Seasons" on June 9 and "The Genesis Experience" on Sept. 22.

Learn more at statetheatre.info.

