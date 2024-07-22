Spotlight: SUBSCRIPTIONS ON SALE NOW! at Appell Center for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Fans - have we got news for you! Each and every year the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown York, PA, brings the most exciting entertainment to its historic stages from across the globe and around the corner.

The 2024-25 season was recently announced, highlighted by the Glatfelter Insurance Broadway Series featuring three of BROADWAY'S BEST! Whether you have seen them before or they are new titles to you, now you can experience them all in York's magnificent Strand Theatre with a BROADWAY SUBSCRIPTION - starting at just $165!

CHICAGO The Musical – November 27, 2024

Still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake, this classic American musical tells the universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. After 27 years and more than 10,000 performances, it is hotter than ever!

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical – January 27, 2025

An uplifting comeback story like no other, the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll is set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of Tina Turner's most beloved hits. This electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

Dear Evan Hansen – March 26, 2025

Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by The Washington Post, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look—from the point of view of both the parents and young people—at our complex, interconnected and social media-filled lives.

Subscribe to all three shows now and get a host of exclusive benefits... The same seats for all 3 Glatfelter Insurance Broadway Series shows* in advance of public single ticket sales Discounts on select performances (and even more savings as an Appell Center Member) Ticket exchange benefits, beginning September 3 (Appell Center Members may exchange when placing their subscription order) Payment plans to pay over time Immediate access to additional single tickets for all three shows within this series!

* When purchasing a subscription online, “Best Available” seating is the only option. If you prefer to choose your own seats, please call the Box Office at (717) 846-1111 and a representative will assist you. Don't miss your chance to get the best seats at a great price at Central PA's premier venue—the historic Strand Theatre! For even greater savings and more perks for the entire household, become an Appell Center Member, starting at just $75 for a full year of benefits!

QUESTIONS? Call our Box Office at (717) 846-1111 or email boxoffice@appellcenter.org and a representative will be happy to help you.

Comments

THE APPELL CENTER