Servant Stage Presents Three Virtual Shows for the Holidays

Servant Stage is offering three original Christmas shows in a virtual setting this December, featuring stunning musical arrangements of classic Christmas songs and performances from more than 100 local Lancaster performers.

Continuing the weekly "Living Room Concert Series" that Servant Stage started in April, these three shows will take place every Friday night at 7:00pm leading up to Christmas. There is no charge and the performances can be viewed on Servant Stage's YouTube, Facebook, and website. Concerts are also available to watch later. More information and a list of performers can be found at ServantStage.org.

"While we miss performing live for an in-person audience more than we can say, our mission has always been to make the arts accessible to people wherever they are at," says Johnathan Bauer, Servant Stage's executive director. "So while our audiences are at home, we're finding creative ways to continue sharing joy, hope, and inspiration!" Servant Stage's weekly online concerts have received more than 240,000 views since April.

Jingle Bell Jukebox on December 4th will feature a 5-piece band lead by Scott Williams (piano) and lively performances from more than 60 of Lancaster's most talented teen performers.

Home for Christmas on December 11th includes stunning harmonies and original vocal arrangements of many traditional carols, featuring more than 50 favorite Servant Stage performers.

A Christmas Carol on December 18th is a theatrical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel. It's a fantastical journey through Christmas Past, Present, and Future in this timeless holiday tale of redemption, charity, and the spirit of Christmas.

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County with a pay-what-you-will business model since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year.

