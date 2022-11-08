Servant Stage Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Running November 11- December 18

From the classic novella to George C. Scott's iconic portrayal to the Muppets, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol has been warming hearts and heralding the spirit of the Christmas season for generations.

Now being brought to life by Servant Stage, this holiday classic will be touring across Lancaster County for more than 30 performances at local theaters, churches, retirement homes, and schools. Set in 19th-century London, A Christmas Carol tells the story of the joyless, penny-pinching miser, Ebenezer Scrooge, who experiences a change of heart after being visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future.

"It's a timeless story for the whole family," says Servant Stage Artistic Director, Wally Calderon. "Even a hundred and fifty years after its writing, the heart of the story is still so compelling and a great reminder of the spirit of the season." The show is music directed by Johnathan Bauer and underscored by tasteful pairings of harp, guitar, cello, and penny whistle, played live at select performances by Emily Aziza, Mary-Kate Spring Lee, and Tony Marini.

First produced by Servant Stage in 2015, this original adaptation is unique in that every word is taken from Dickens' text, bringing the holiday classic to life through the collaborative storytelling of eight performers, all playing multiple roles. Dickens' text is interspersed with portions of musical narration set to the tunes of classic Christmas carols with original lyrics by Jon Rider, who collaborated with Bauer to create the original production seven years ago. "Hearing those familiar tunes woven into the storytelling really evokes all of the feelings that accompany the Christmas season, but in such a subtle way you can almost miss that it's happening," says Bauer. "It's part of what makes the show so special and effective."

The show tours across Lancaster County with more than 30 performances from November 11 - December 18, including performances at Lancaster Alliance Church (December 8-11) and The Ware Center (December 15-18). All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make great performances accessible to everyone in the community. To reserve tickets or see the full list of performances and venues, you can visit www.ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.

Servant Stage is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 40,000 audience members each year.