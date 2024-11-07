Sensory Friendly BIG BUBBLE BONANZA Comes To The Appell Center Next Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Appell Center for the Performing Arts will welcome the entire community to experience JEFF BOYER'S BIG BUBBLE BONANZA on November 16, the first event in the 2024-25 Menchey Music Family Series. Tickets are only $15.

Bubble rainbows with people inside. Audience members making volcano bubbles! Gigantic bubbles that blow their own bubbles? On November 16, families of all ages are invited to experience the newest, funniest, zany spectacular from world-famous, Guinness Book of World Records-holding, master bubble wrangler Jeff Boyer. Jeff takes bubbles to the max with big bubble flair, mixing comedy, music and interactive bubble-magic, engaging and delighting audiences in a sensory-friendly bubble extravaganza for the whole family!

The Appell Center recently announced its partnership with KultureCity, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with sensory needs. This groundbreaking program has provided Appell Center staff with comprehensive training and ample resources to accommodate all individuals with sensory sensitivities. The Appell Center's specially—designed social story and other information about the Sensory Inclusive program, available at all events, can be found on the KultureCity website.

PLUS! Come early and enjoy the Discovery Party in the Strand Lobby, free to all ticketholders, featuring Make Your Own Magic with Antonio Briley, Jr.; Arts and Crafts with Creative York; Make Your Own Fidget Toy; and more!

The party begins at 10am and includes fun, hands-on activities, music, crafts and more! What an amazing way to spend a Fall Saturday morning for just $15 per ticket!

MENCHEY MUSIC SERVICE, INC. envisions a world where every person has the opportunity to enrich their life through the power of music. Its mission, in partnership with music educators, is to provide the highest quality musical products, services and education to its students and customers.

APPELL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS enriches the community through performing arts, education, and entertainment. Featuring two historic theaters—the 1,262-seat Strand Theatre and the 450-seat Capitol Theatre—the Appell Center offers some of the biggest names in live, professional performing arts along with impactful education programs.

