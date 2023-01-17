Sankofa African American Theatre Company Presents V.O.T.E. CHRONICLES II: Stories From Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward

Sankofa African American Theatre Company, a professional theatre company in Harrisburg, in partnership with Gamut Theatre Group, will bring their Winter Partnership Production of Voices of The Eighth Chronicles II: Stories from Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward, written and directed by Sankofa Executive Artistic Director, Sharia Benn.

This production runs February 3 to 12, 2023 - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM, located at Gamut Theatre's Capital BlueCross Main Stage Theatre. Admission prices are "pick your own price", at a recommended price of $38 or discounted prices of $26 and $14. Please visit sankofatheatrehbg.com for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

Voices of the Eighth Chronicles II: Stories from Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward pays homage to the resilient spirit of the nineteenth and twentieth-century African American liberators, educators, orators, and writers who fought to build a community of freedom and belonging. Meet these vibrant personalities as seen through the eyes of the Sankofa bird who reminds us that to ensure a strong future, we must first understand the past.

"I am honored as a playwright and director of the Voices of the Eighth series to connect people to the richly deep roots of a community of abolitionists, entrepreneurs, activists, and good citizens of Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward whose contributions to American History were literally buried. I love making space for the voices and stories of the past to speak to us today as we, unfortunately, struggle with the same issues they did decades and centuries ago. These aren't made-up stories but the erased histories of actual people- we need to hear them, learn from them, and be changed by them". - Sharia Benn, Playwright and Director

Voices of the Eighth Chronicles II: Stories of the Old Eighth Ward is a showcase of Dauphin County's Black History Celebration sponsored by Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries, Chad Saylor, George P. Hartwick, III, and Capital Blue Cross and GIANT. In addition to the public run of performances the Dauphin County Commissioners joined with Capital Blue Cross to provide free student matinee performances for Dauphin County schools. For more information on student matinee performances, contact Gamut Theatre at 717-238-4111.

Sankofa African American Theatre Company exists to engage and enrich the Harrisburg region around the African American perspective on relevant issues through thought-provoking theatre that reflects artistic excellence.

For tickets to Voices of the Eighth Chronicles II, visit sankofatheatrehbg.com.