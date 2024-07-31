STONES IN HIS POCKETS Comes to Millbrook Playhouse Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Millbrook Playhouse has announced its upcoming production of Stones in His Pockets, a comedic masterpiece by Marie Jones. This Olivier Award-winning play will be brought to life with stunning performances by Eric Jones and Eb Madson, who will portray over fifteen unforgettable characters between them.

Prepare to be captivated as Stones in His Pockets takes you on a whirlwind journey through the heart of rural Ireland. The play explores the clash of cultures as two ordinary men find themselves caught up in the world of Hollywood filmmaking. With razor-sharp wit, heartfelt humor, and a touch of Irish magic, this production promises an unforgettable experience.

About the show: A small town gets taken over by a Hollywood film crew, and the local population is enthusiastic about being part of a huge movie. But the glamour fades as the reality of being "extras" sets in, and a local teenager takes his life by drowning with stones in his pockets after being humiliated by the movie's star. Two of those extras, Charlie and Jake, play thirteen other eccentric and eclectic characters between them, portraying both the comedic and tragic effects of the Hollywood dream in a small Irish town.

Millbrook Favorite Lawrence Lesher takes the helm as director of the production; his other Millbrook credits include last season's hilarious hit, Boening Boeing, and other credits include Misery, Rounding Third, Shakespare Adbridge, and Tuna Christmas. The production boasts a talented creative team, including Set Design by Carson Hambuechen, Props Design by V.C. Deener, Sound Design by Kevin Harris, and Lighting and Additional Sound by Ericka Conklin. Shantel Hill serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Don't miss this extraordinary theatrical event! Stones in His Pockets runs from August 2 to August 11 in the Poorman Cabaret.

