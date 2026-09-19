STILL HERE To Be Presented By Touchstone Theatre

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Touchstone Theatre is set to present Still Here, an original devised performance by Anisa Hosseini, a second-year Moravian University/Touchstone Theatre Master of Fine Arts student. This original theatrical piece explores grief, remembrance, and the ways we continue to carry those we have lost with us. Performances will take place on October 3, 2026, at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM in Touchstone's home black box theatre in Southside Bethlehem.

Still Here features a collection of stories told by people who have lost someone significant in their lives. The production uses verbatim theatre, a form in which the lines spoken by performers come directly from stories gathered from members of the community. Through these voices, Still Here explores the question: In what ways do those we've lost live on?

Is it through the signs and symbols that remind us of them? Through their appearances in our dreams? At the very least, could the stories we continue to tell and cherish be proof of their enduring presence?

“I have found that sharing cherished stories about my late father has comforted me as I continue to grieve for him,” says creator Anisa Hosseini. “Yet, I can't help but feel awkward, because I often fear that mentioning my father's death can sometimes dampen a conversation. Knowing, however, that these beloved memories may fade is what inspires me to continue sharing them. Still Here has created an opportunity for others to do the same, to share the stories and memories that keep the people we have lost present in our lives.”

Touchstone's season is sponsored by Astound Broadband. UnBound Year-Round Gold Sponsors are Air Products and Donald B. & Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation. Print sponsorship is provided by Working Dog Press, and media sponsorship is provided by Lehigh Valley with Love and WDIY 88.1FM Lehigh Valley Public Radio. Touchstone is also generously supported by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, as well as many local businesses, foundations, and individuals.

Still Here runs on October 3, 2026, at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Will. This performance may be most appropriate for audiences 13 and older. We recommend reviewing the content warnings available on our website and deciding whether this performance is a good fit for your child. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.touchstone.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 42 Days 16 Hrs 58 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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