Review: COME FROM AWAY at Theatre Harrisburg

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There are moments in history that those who live through them remember, in the clearest detail, where they were and what they were doing when the event occurred. This reviewer remembers sitting in the library at Juniata College on her favorite study sofa at the beginning of her junior year and suddenly seeing all of the library staff and faculty crowding around the one television in the building. It was before everyone had smart phones and could get the news from their own pockets. It was a day of confusion, panic, and horror as the news showed coverage of planes crashing into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a field in Somerset County, PA. September 11th, 2001 is one of those moments in history that indelibly imprinted itself on the memories of millions.

The 2013 musical Come From Away by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is based on the true story of Gander, Newfoundland, the small town to which thirty-eight planes and their passengers were diverted the day that US airspace was suddenly no longer safe. The stories of the people in the town and the passengers on the planes told through music, movement, and dialogue are infinitely human, reminding us all that even in the depths of moments of horror, confusion, despair, anger, fear, and loss, there is still room for humor, kindness, generosity, love, and common ground. Come From Away is a story that touches every heart. Theatre Harrisburg brings this emotional story to the stage under the direction of Dave Olmstead, with assistant director Marcie Warner, music director Mitchell Sensenig-Wilshire, stage manager Laura Dugan, technical director Curtis Mittong, and dramaturg Frederick Miller September 4-20.

Much like these historic events brought a village of people together, community theatre relies on a village of passionate and dedicated people working together. The production team of Theatre Harrisburg’s Come From Away includes lighting designer Matthew Mitra; assistant stage manager Meredith Helsel; costume coordinator Sarah Murphy; costume shop volunteers Karen Switzer, Norine Bahnweg, and Cheryl Petroff; scenic painters Dennis Norton, Andrew Schwalm, and Dave Olmsted; scenic construction crew Bruce Kollka, Curtis Mittong, Benjamin Rand, and Susan Oscilowski; sound engineer Grant Komm; stage crew Becky Jenkins and Devin Thrasher; props designer Becky Arney; and lighting assistant Ellie Sodmont. The band features Mitchell Sensenig-Wilshire (piano/conductor), Morgan Hackett (fiddle), Megan Carraher (whistles), Justin Hollenberg (mandolin), Matt Hollenberg (guitar), Tim Crane (bass), and Sara Benson and Alison Williams (drums/percussion).

Subtle costume, prop, and set changes take the audience on a journey from Tim Hortons to planes to buses to makeshift shelters and more as the members of the cast portray a variety of characters to bring this story to life. The staging is brilliant, using every part of the space to ensure that each person in the audience becomes fully engaged in the performance. While there were a few mic issues on opening night, the cast, band, and crew persevered, and the issues were quickly fixed. The lighting design was one of this reviewer’s favorite technical elements of the production—the use of light and shadow masterfully heightens the emotional impact of the performance. The musicians and vocalists never miss a beat through the fast-paced, multi-dimensional score.

The cast stars Glenn Hamilton (Claude/Derm/Eddie/others), Christine Tompkins (Bonnie/Martha/others), Becky Mease (Beulah/Delores/others), Ozzy Smith (Oz/Joey/others), Eleanor Mund (Janice/Flight Attendant/others), Elizabeth Hood (Beverley/Annette/others), Heather Stoll (Diane/Crystal/others), Dennis Norton (Nick/Doug/others), Matthew Stewart (Kevin T./Garth/others), Andrew Schwalm (Kevin J./Dwight/Ali, others), Jessica Gazsi (Hannah/Margie/others), and Tony Leukus (Bob/Muhumuza/others). This show is truly an ensemble performance relying on each cast member’s timing, versatility, and emotional range. There is not a single weak link in this incredible cast at Theatre Harrisburg.

Glenn Hamilton’s performance as the mayor of Gander is inspiring and sincere. Christine Tompkins shines in her role as Bonnie, the SPCA woman with a passion for animals that pushes her to ignore the rules. Becky Mease and Ozzy Smith bring their fantastic comedic timing to their roles, providing moments of levity in the midst of tense situations. Eleanor Mund is delightful as Janice, the new reporter who finds herself out of her depth as the situation unfolds around her. Elizabeth Hood gives one of this reviewer’s favorite performances of the evening as Beverley, one of the airline captains. Her performance of “Me and the Sky” is riveting. Heather Stoll and Dennis Norton are adorable as Diane and Nick, two of the passengers who connect through their shared trauma. Their gorgeous voices compliment one another beautifully in “Stop the World”. Matthew Stewart and Andrew Schwalm bring to light the way in which emotionally charged events can also pull people apart in their roles as Kevin T. and Kevin J. Their interactions with one another are an authentic exploration of the way in which trauma impacts people differently. Schwalm also takes on one of the most difficult roles as Ali, a Muslim passenger who is looked upon with suspicion, fear, and anger. Schwalm’s extensive emotional range is displayed beautifully in his portrayal of Ali. Jessica Gazsi’s performance as Hannah is absolutely heartbreaking as she waits for news of her son, a first responder in New York. Her beautiful, clear vocals, combined with her facial expressions and posture make “I Am Here” absolutely heart-wrenching. Tony Leukus is utterly relatable as Bob. His reactions are so authentic that the audience is transported to their own memories of those days, and his monologue toward the end of the performance is masterfully delivered. The entire cast works together to create an impactful and beautiful production. Among the many highlights in this production, the company’s performance of “Prayer” will stick with this reviewer for a long time.

This is a production that will make you laugh and cry, that reminds us of both the worst parts of being human and the best most inspiring parts of being human. Come From Away at Theatre Harrisburg is a show you do not want to miss, but tickets are going quickly, so visit www.theatreharrisburg.com to get your tickets now.

Photo courtesy of Marc Faubel @thsguy81

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