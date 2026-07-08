Lehigh Valley With Love Media to Launch Youth Arts Scholarship for Touchstone Theatre

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Lehigh Valley with Love Media, a local media company owned and operated by George and Crystal Wacker, has launched a new partnership with Touchstone Theatre to help expand access to youth arts education programs for children in the Lehigh Valley.

Through storytelling, video, podcasting, social media, and community-focused projects, Lehigh Valley with Love Media works with local businesses, nonprofits, artists, and organizations to share the people and stories that make the Lehigh Valley special

Lehigh Valley with Love Media is kickstarting the initiative with a $1,000 contribution to anchor the fund. This initial capital ensures that operational funding is immediately secured to support students with demonstrated financial needs for Touchstone's 2026 summer camp programs. The fund is structured to remain active permanently, allowing community members, local businesses, and arts advocates to donate year-round. One hundred percent of all proceeds will be utilized exclusively for Touchstone Theatre camp programs and arts-related training for children who would otherwise face financial barriers to participation.

Touchstone Theatre has offered innovative theatre arts education to hundreds of children, teens, and young adults since its founding in 1981. Their two summer camp programs, Teen Ensemble and Camp Touchstone, are among the few performance-based programs in the Lehigh Valley designed to help campers build their creative toolbox by exploring a variety of theatrical conventions, including writing, mask-making, dance, puppetry, improv, and devised work.

Families interested in joining Touchstone's upcoming flagship summer program, Camp Touchstone, who require financial assistance are strongly encouraged to reach out to the theatre to utilize this newly established scholarship fund.

Program Spotlight: Camp Touchstone 2026

Dates: July 13–24, 2026 (Mondays through Fridays)

Hours: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Final Showcase: Friday, July 24th @ 7:00 PM (Performance for family and friends)

Ages: 8–12 years old

Tuition: $475 (Scholarships and financial support available through the new fund)

Location: Touchstone Theatre (321 East 4th St. Bethlehem, PA)

For more information about the scholarship fund, how to apply for financial aid, or details on how to register for camp, please contact Touchstone Theatre at mary@touchstone.org or visit touchstone.org.

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