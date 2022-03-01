SEVEN KEYS TO BALDPATE Will Open at ActorsNET This Month

As life approaches normalcy, ActorsNET continues its 25th season and brings a classic American melodrama with a big serving of comedy to the Heritage Center stage in March.

Seven Keys to Baldpate, George M. Cohan's 1913 stage mystery/melodrama, opens March 11 for a three-weekend run at The Heritage Center Theatre in Morrisville. Jack Bathke stars as Billy Magee, a novelist who bets a wealthy friend that he can write a 10,000-word story in only 24 hours. To ensure peace and quiet, Magee uses what he was told is the sole key to lock himself inside the abandoned and rundown Baldpate Inn. He believes himself to be the only occupant, but bedlam soon follows! He is constantly interrupted by an onslaught of unwelcome characters - including a bedraggled hermit, a corrupt politician, a crooked cop, a feisty female reporter, and a gang of inept criminals.

John Boccanfuso directs Bathke and cast mates (alphabetically) Ken Ammerman, Chris Capitolo, Jeff Dworkin, Scott Grande, Nyiema Lunsford, Hans Peters, Rick Pine, Christopher Root, Renee Root, Hayley Rubins-Topoleski, Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski, and Joe Ryan.

"The key to Seven Keys to Baldpate is to embrace the silliness," ActorsNET Artistic Director Cheryl Doyle explained. "Playwright Cohan wrote three plays in one -- combining elements of melodrama, mystery and comic plays into one hoot of an entertainment. It's sure to keep the audience involved as it shifts gears - one minute a mystery, the next a comedy and the next a melodrama."

Ms. Doyle stressed, "Our cast and crew are all fully vaccinated, and audience members are asked to produce proof of vaccination (or a negative Covid test within 36 hours of the performance) before entering and to wear masks in the theater. The theater itself has a state-of-the-art ActivePure continuous air and surface cleaning system.

Seven Keys to Baldpate performs weekends March 11 through 27 at The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 N. Delmorr Avenue, (Route 32), Morrisville, PA. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and $12 for children age 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased along with seating assignments by using the ticketing system on the ActorsNET website, www.actorsnetbucks.org.