Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly Return to the Stage at State Theatre Center for the Arts This Month

Rock 'n' Roll legends, Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly return to the stage on February 18 at State Theatre Center for the Arts. Accompanied by a live band and back-up singers, this cutting-edge holographic performance with remastered audio will transport the audience back in time for an unforgettable evening of Roy & Buddy's greatest hits onstage. Performing together for the first time, this once-in-a-lifetime show is sure to make your Rock 'N' Roll Dreams come true! Tickets are on sale now at www.statetheatre.org or by calling 610-252-3132.

Roy Orbison

Born on April 23, 1936, in Vernon, Texas, Roy Orbison formed his first band at age 13. The singer-songwriter dropped out of college to pursue music. He signed with Monument Records and recorded such ballads as "Only the Lonely" and "It's Over." Orbison was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Roy Orbison, who didn't have the Beatles' looks, Sinatra's swagger or Elvis's pelvis, was perhaps the most unlikely sex symbol of the 1960s. He dressed like an insurance salesman and was famously lifeless during his performances. "He never even twitcher," recalled George Harrison, who was simultaneously awestruck and confounded by Orbison's stage presence. "He was like marble." What Orbison did have was one of the most distinctive, versatile, and powerful voices in pop music. In the words of Elvis Presley, Orbison was simply "the greatest singer in the world."

Buddy Holly was a singer/songwriter whose records, conveying a sense of the wide-open spaces of West Texas and unstoppable joie de vivre, remain vital today.

Born on September 7, 1936, in Lubbock, Texas, Buddy Holly was an American singer/songwriter who produced some of the most distinctive and influential work in rock music. Already well versed in several music styles, he was a season performer by age 16. With hits such as 'Peggy Sue' and 'That'll Be the Day,' Buddy Holly was a rising star when a tragic plane crash struck him down in 1959 at age 22. Holly's death was memorialized in Don McLean's iconic song 'American Pie' as "the day the music died."

Show time is 7:30PM. Tickets are $29 - $49 and are on sale now. Tickets and memberships can be purchased 24 hours a day at www.statetheatre.org. State Theatre Memberships begin at $75 for one year. For questions, or to purchase through the Box Office, please contact 610.252.3132, hours are Monday thru Friday 10AM to 4PM.