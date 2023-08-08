Review: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN at The Belmont Theatre

A musical produced in a black box theater with only six cast members is an ambitious challenge for a community theater. With the up-close environment, every performer must be both a talented actor and accomplished vocalist. Although not without a few missteps, this hilarious production of You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown at The Belmont Theatre showcases six remarkably talented performers.

Based on the ground breaking work of Charles Schultz and written by Clark Gesner and Andrew Lippa, You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown explores many of life's big questions and challenges through the lives of Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

The minimal set worked beautifully with the clever props and the mostly seamless transitions. By using a simple backdrop and wheeled in pieces, the director (Christopher Quigley) was able to create a variety of settings that allow the performers to stand out. Unfortunately, many lighting decisions made it difficult to see these standout performances.

Each of the six cast members helped bring the comic strip to life. Wesley Hemmann portrays the Charlie Brown we all grew up with. He is charming, vulnerable, and easy to love. Adding to his well designed interpretation of Charlie Brown, Hemmann impresses audience members with his ability to express the character through song. Vanessa Trauger (Lucy), a newcomer to The Belmont, is a spectacular addition. Her powerful voice and impressive range is matched only by her impeccable timing and acting ability. Another new face, Joel Colvin (Linus) sells the little brother character perfectly. A regular at The Belmont Theatre is the talented Lindy Keefe whose Sally was a riot with wonderful tantrums accompanied by beautiful vocals. Keefe is always a crowd favorite and this show is no different. Although audience members may have missed it, as he was often poorly lit, Seth Shields (Schroeder) provides wonderful physical comedy and facial expressions that add hysterical elements to already funny scenes. And finally, quickly becoming a personal favorite to watch, Matt Setzer is remarkable in his ability to mimic the sounds, movements, and personality of Snoopy. When not making the audience laugh with his rendition of the snarky pup, he is wowing them with his voice. While I can't say enough about these six talented artists, it would be a mistake not to mention the fun and wildly creative choreography produced by Dani Paredes and the supporting roles played by the props (Kathy Davis) and costumes (Christopher Quigley).

You're a Good Man Charlie Brown at The Belmont Theatre will have you laughing out loud from start to finish. The fifteen minute intermission is a necessary break to catch your breath.