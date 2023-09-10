Review: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL YOUTH EDITION at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Family Fun through September 17th

By: Sep. 10, 2023

Review: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL YOUTH EDITION at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Based on the Nickelodeon animated television series SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Musical premiered in 2016. It features a book by Kyle Jarrow and music by various artists including Sara Bareilles, They Might Be Giants, John Legend, and many others. Since opening on Broadway in 2017, The SpongeBob Musical has delighted audiences of all ages across the country. The SpongeBob Musical Youth Edition takes the stage at Gettysburg Community Theatre through September 17th.

This is a joyful production with an energetic cast directed by Chad-Alan Carr and Carrie Conklin. The cast includes Nattie Adams (Electric Skate/Ensemble), Aurelia Dittrich (Ensemble), Caroline Edwards (French Narrator/Ensemble), Dovi Erwin (Ensemble), Greta Hartley (Mayor/Ensemble), Thea Mathers (Ensemble), Lillie Myers (Electric Skate/Ensemble), Helena Rose Patrono (Ensemble), Olivia Pellegrini (Ensemble), Hadley Petruzzelli (Ensemble), Chloe Sainer (Perch Perkins/Ensemble), Rowan Sainer (Larry the Lobster/Ensemble), Reese Shamer (Mrs. Puff/Ensemble), Liesel Suerdieck (Electric Skate/Ensemble), Emma Luque Valmisa (Ensemble), Avery Walker (Ensemble), Dexter Walker (Old Man Jenkins/Ensemble), Cooper Grimmer (Gary/Ensemble), Rebecca Williams (Pearl Krabs), Kai Dittrich (Karen Plankton), Caden Miller (Sheldon J. Plankton), Greyson Grimmer (Mr. Eugene Krabs), Tessa Trax (Sandy Cheeks), Grayson Wallace (Squidward Q. Tentacles), Nikki Berkey (Patrick Star), and Audrey Trax (SpongeBob Squarepants).

Kai Dittrich and Caden Miller are fun to watch as the dastardly villains Sheldon and Karen Plankton. Greta Hartley has great stage presence—just right for taking on the role of the Mayor of Bikini Bottom. Rebecca Williams and Greyson Grimmer’s performance of “Daddy Knows Best” is wonderful—showing off Greyson Grimmer’s comedic chops and Rebecca Williams’s lovely voice. Grayson Wallace really embodies the character of Squidward, using his expressions, movements, and voice to highlight the character’s emotions throughout the performance. Audrey Trax, Tessa Trax, and Nikki Berkey are tremendous as SpongeBob, Sandy, and Patrick. Their interactions with one another are delightful, making the audience think about their best friends in life. Their solos, duets, and trios are the highlights of the show, musically speaking, as their harmonies are spot-on.

While the music was occasionally too loud when it was underscoring the dialogue, overall, this production was just plain fun. The cast brings so much joy to the stage that the audience cannot help but smile and cheer on SpongeBob and his friends as they work together to save Bikini Bottom. This show is appropriate for audiences of all ages! Invite your family and friends for a fun and heart-warming shows and support your local community theatre!

Get your tickets for The SpongeBob Musical Youth Edition at the link below.

