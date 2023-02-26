Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SISTER ACT at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Dinner and a show runs now through April 1.

Feb. 26, 2023  

Sister Act! is both the beloved 1992 Whoopi Goldberg movie and the 2011 Broadway musical that landed at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre recently. Remi Veronica stars as Deloris Van Cartier, a Philadelphia lounge singer who witnesses a mob murder and has to go into hiding. Veronica has a great Donna Summer-look to her, which is especially appropriate for the show's 1970's setting. The delivery of her lines and songs are fine, but don't especially "pop", considering the flamboyancy of her character.

Jama Bowen plays the uptight Mother Superior who is very reluctant to have Deloris join her convent as an undercover nun. Bowen has a fine voice and puts it to good use in numbers such as "I Haven't Got a Prayer."

Newcomer to the Dutch Apple Stage, Taye Martin plays a reserved Curtis Jackson, Deloris's boyfriend who will stop at nothing to find and kill her. I feel like Martin was holding back too much in his performance. The tone of the show is extremely "cartoony," with nods to both Scooby Doo and The Three Stooges. It would really benefit from a more over the top villain.

This production really had some great character roles including Shannon Connolly's eternally optimistic, Sister Mary Patrick, Jim Johnson's enthusiastic Monsignor, and Joshua James Crawford's TJ who was one part JJ Evans, one part George Jefferson, one part Rerun, and 100% hilarious.

Songs and dance numbers were fun throughout, but the ones sung by the convent choir were the best. "Take Me to Heaven," "Raise Your Voice," and "Sunday Morning Fever" were all vibrant crowd-pleasers. The harmonies of the sisters were especially enjoyable.

Scenic design by Evan Adamson was an interesting combination of traditional and digitally projected sets and complimented the story well. Amy Marie McCleary keeps the show moving in her dual roles as the show's director and choreographer.

Sister Act is a fun and funny show. You don't need to be familiar with the movie to enjoy it. It runs now through April 1.




From This Author - Rich Mehrenberg

