Review: MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR at Fulton Theatre

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For some reason, there is a very popular, yet very specific genre of theater that local companies love to produce. It can best be described as the “multi-role campy comedy mystery show”. Examples include The Mystery of Irma Vep, Murder for Two, and The Play that Goes Wrong. All of these shows hit the audience over the head with broad, theatrical silliness, with little emphasis on plot or motive. Likewise, the Fulton’s current production of Murder at Ackerton Manor checks all those boxes.

The talented three-member cast (Andrew Kindig, Charlotte Northeast, and Mark Tinkey) portray a total seven different roles with costumes quick changes and wacky voices aplenty. Kindig, Northeast, and Tinkey are all strong performers and do their best with the limitations of this Agatha Christie styled farce. At least the actors had very distinct vocalizations and mannerisms for each of their characters. A criticism of similar shows is that after a while, everything just sort of blends together. Director, Alex Keiper obviously subscribes to the faster, louder, funnier philosophy, but with diminishing returns.

Probably one of the biggest challenges of this production is the venue. The fourth-floor space is relatively intimate, so this extremely over-the-top style of acting often seems excessive when your audience sits less than five feet away. Ironically, even though I sat in the third row, I missed out on a few of the gags because I couldn’t see over the heads of audience members in front of me. Sit in the elevated back rows if you want to get tickets.

Murder at Ackerton Manor serves as the polar opposite of the Fulton’s mainstage production of Ragtime. It doesn’t do much for your heart or your brain, but it does provide two hours of distraction and a few easy laughs. Take your pick.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 14 Days 11 Hrs 39 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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