 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR to Open at Fulton Theatre

Directed by Alex Keiper, the fast-paced comedy whodunit features Andrew Kindig, Charlotte Northeast, and Mark Tinkey.

By:
MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR to Open at Fulton Theatre

The Fulton Theatre will present the hilariously fast-paced comedy whodunit, Murder at Ackerton Manor, opening on October 16, 2026. A co-production with Gretna Theatre, where the show enjoyed a successful run this past summer, this tribute to Agatha Christie promises a raucous night of laughs, plot twists, and mistaken identities in the Tell Studio Theatre.

Written by Steven Gallagher, Murder at Ackerton Manor unfolds on one dark and stormy night when the despicable Lord of Ackerton Manor, Roger Ackerton, is murdered. Detective Pierre Pierrot is called in to solve the case, armed with only a dead body, a missing diamond, and five eccentric suspects. The catch? Each suspect has a motive more absurd than the last. With the clock ticking, Detective Pierrot must solve the riddle before becoming the next victim.

Critics have raved about the play's unique blend of suspense and comedy. The Port Dover Maple Leaf hailed the play as 'an outrageously funny murder mystery thriller!'

Directed by Alex Keiper, the production features Andrew Kindig, Charlotte Northeast, and Mark Tinkey, with understudies Jed Hoffman and Rachel Landon.

The production team includes Scenic Designer Josh Yentsch, Costume Designer Beth Dunkelberger, Lighting Designer Miguel Santiago, Sound Designer Johnathan Shuey, Props Designer AJ Marusko, Fulton Casting Associate Joey Abramowicz, Production Stage Manager Liz Forrester, and Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin.

MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR to Open at Fulton Theatre Image

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Fulton Theatre
Upcoming Shows
Ragtime
Ragtime
9/25 - 10/18/2026
Murder at Ackerton Manor
Murder at Ackerton Manor
10/16 - 11/8/2026
Recent Articles
Review: RAGTIME at Fulton Theatre
Review: RAGTIME at Fulton Theatre
9/27/2026
Video: RAGTIME at Fulton Theatre
Video: RAGTIME at Fulton Theatre
9/25/2026


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS

Beethoven's Heroes in Central Pennsylvania Beethoven's Heroes
Appell Center (2/20-2/20)
TOBY A Tribute to Toby Keith in Central Pennsylvania TOBY A Tribute to Toby Keith
Totem Pole Playhouse (11/07-11/07)
Twas the Night Before Christmas in Central Pennsylvania Twas the Night Before Christmas
Fulton Theatre (11/28-12/26)
Glamour Puss in Central Pennsylvania Glamour Puss
AFA Gallery (10/08-10/10)
Holiday Pops Spectacular in Central Pennsylvania Holiday Pops Spectacular
Appell Center (11/28-11/28)
She Kill Monsters in Central Pennsylvania She Kill Monsters
Lebanon Community Theatre (10/15-10/25)
Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Lancaster Christmas in Central Pennsylvania Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Lancaster Christmas
Fulton Theatre (12/04-12/27)
Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” in Central Pennsylvania Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show”
Mickey’s Black Box (10/30-10/31)
Who's Holiday! in Central Pennsylvania Who's Holiday!
Openstage (12/03-12/22)
Jersey Boys in Central Pennsylvania Jersey Boys
Hershey Theatre (4/20-4/25)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets