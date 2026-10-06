MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR to Open at Fulton Theatre
Directed by Alex Keiper, the fast-paced comedy whodunit features Andrew Kindig, Charlotte Northeast, and Mark Tinkey.
The Fulton Theatre will present the hilariously fast-paced comedy whodunit, Murder at Ackerton Manor, opening on October 16, 2026. A co-production with Gretna Theatre, where the show enjoyed a successful run this past summer, this tribute to Agatha Christie promises a raucous night of laughs, plot twists, and mistaken identities in the Tell Studio Theatre.
Written by Steven Gallagher, Murder at Ackerton Manor unfolds on one dark and stormy night when the despicable Lord of Ackerton Manor, Roger Ackerton, is murdered. Detective Pierre Pierrot is called in to solve the case, armed with only a dead body, a missing diamond, and five eccentric suspects. The catch? Each suspect has a motive more absurd than the last. With the clock ticking, Detective Pierrot must solve the riddle before becoming the next victim.
Critics have raved about the play's unique blend of suspense and comedy. The Port Dover Maple Leaf hailed the play as 'an outrageously funny murder mystery thriller!'
Directed by Alex Keiper, the production features Andrew Kindig, Charlotte Northeast, and Mark Tinkey, with understudies Jed Hoffman and Rachel Landon.
The production team includes Scenic Designer Josh Yentsch, Costume Designer Beth Dunkelberger, Lighting Designer Miguel Santiago, Sound Designer Johnathan Shuey, Props Designer AJ Marusko, Fulton Casting Associate Joey Abramowicz, Production Stage Manager Liz Forrester, and Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Beethoven's Heroes
Appell Center (2/20-2/20)
|
TOBY A Tribute to Toby Keith
Totem Pole Playhouse (11/07-11/07)
|
Twas the Night Before Christmas
Fulton Theatre (11/28-12/26)
|
Glamour Puss
AFA Gallery (10/08-10/10)
|
Holiday Pops Spectacular
Appell Center (11/28-11/28)
|
She Kill Monsters
Lebanon Community Theatre (10/15-10/25)
|
Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Lancaster Christmas
Fulton Theatre (12/04-12/27)
|
Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show”
Mickey’s Black Box (10/30-10/31)
|
Who's Holiday!
Openstage (12/03-12/22)
|
Jersey Boys
Hershey Theatre (4/20-4/25)