MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR to Open at Fulton Theatre

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The Fulton Theatre will present the hilariously fast-paced comedy whodunit, Murder at Ackerton Manor, opening on October 16, 2026. A co-production with Gretna Theatre, where the show enjoyed a successful run this past summer, this tribute to Agatha Christie promises a raucous night of laughs, plot twists, and mistaken identities in the Tell Studio Theatre.

Written by Steven Gallagher, Murder at Ackerton Manor unfolds on one dark and stormy night when the despicable Lord of Ackerton Manor, Roger Ackerton, is murdered. Detective Pierre Pierrot is called in to solve the case, armed with only a dead body, a missing diamond, and five eccentric suspects. The catch? Each suspect has a motive more absurd than the last. With the clock ticking, Detective Pierrot must solve the riddle before becoming the next victim.

Critics have raved about the play's unique blend of suspense and comedy. The Port Dover Maple Leaf hailed the play as 'an outrageously funny murder mystery thriller!'

Directed by Alex Keiper, the production features Andrew Kindig, Charlotte Northeast, and Mark Tinkey, with understudies Jed Hoffman and Rachel Landon.

The production team includes Scenic Designer Josh Yentsch, Costume Designer Beth Dunkelberger, Lighting Designer Miguel Santiago, Sound Designer Johnathan Shuey, Props Designer AJ Marusko, Fulton Casting Associate Joey Abramowicz, Production Stage Manager Liz Forrester, and Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 10 Hrs 54 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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