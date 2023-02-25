Review: MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT at The Belmont Theatre

If you are a fan of the 1975 film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail, then you are going to love the irreverent humor of "Monty Python's Spamalot." You may not know "Spamalot" won 3 Tony Awards in 2005 including Best Musical, Best Director, and Best Featured Actress in a Musical. The music and lyrics were by Eric Idle, and the book was by John Du Perez and Eric Idle. The Belmont Theater is presenting "Spamalot" for one more weekend under the direction of Rene Staub.

I hadn't realized the humor of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" had stuck with me. I can remember watching it in middle school, and my friends and I would have many inside jokes related to the different famous scenes. Funny memories came back to me as I watched the cast have fun together as they entertained the audience. Chris Quigley was well cast for the role of King Arthur, and he was excellent at keeping the many different parts of the show moving forward. Curtis Druck kept the coconuts clacking as his lovable side kick. The Knights were played by Wesley Hemmann, Tommy Dougherty, Matt Setzer, and Evan Tinsman. The men each created a unique knight character. It was always a surprise to see them pop up as different characters. They were changing costumes and accents quickly throughout the show. The Lady of the Lake was performed by Chloe Braden. Her voice was impressive as was her quick wit.

The ensemble included Michael Daluto, Donovan Mollory, Jeff Gilbert, Kenny Hamme, Justin Rosenberger, Daniel Signore, Dylan Staub, Julien Sherman, Emma Gaetjen, Kenzie Hulsey, Natalie Kerchner, Grace Stover, and Daniele Paredes. It was a strong cast who brought laughs to the audience with skilled dancing, silly humor, and song. I was impressed with how everyone easily switched to different parts and the show went together like a puzzle. I would love to see again just to get a second look at all the things I might have missed!

I recommend getting out to see "Spamalot" this weekend! With the heaviness of the past few years, this is a light-hearted, fun show that will make you laugh, especially if you are a fan of irreverent humor. A round of applause to the cast and crew of "Monty Python's Spamalot."