Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: LEADING LADIES at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

Review: LEADING LADIES at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

Leading Ladies takes the stage through February 12th.

Jan. 28, 2023  

Ken Ludwig's rollicking comedy Leading Ladies has been bringing the laughs to audiences since its first production in 2004. The show is set in the 1950s in York, PA, where two struggling Shakespearean actors from England, Leo Clark and Jack Gable, engage in a con to wheedle an inheritance out of Florence and her niece, Meg. The show relies on a high-energy cast talented in delivering quick repartee. The cast of Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg's production does not disappoint. Directed by Aaron Booth, with assistant director Slayter Booth and stage manager Lori Haagen, Leading Ladies takes the stage through February 12th.

The set, designed by Aaron Booth and Bobby Zaccano and constructed by Mandi Hurley and Bobby Zaccano, is beautiful and makes good use of the small space. Set changes (executed by stage crew Rory Hicks and Jax Lindenberger) and costume quick-changes (facilitated by Gaye Hicks) were performed smoothly so that the flow of the action was never interrupted.

The cast features Logan Velez as Butch, Anthony Ariano as Doctor Myers, Anne Marino Einhorn as Florence, Andy Isaacs as Duncan, Annie Hart as Audrey, Zeyad Nosaer as Jack/Stephanie, Michael Griesemer as Leo/Maxine, and Sunny Almeyda as Meg. While there were some obvious opening night jitters, resulting in some line mix-ups, the overall production is well-directed and performed, making it easy to ignore any flaws.

Velez gives a solid performance as Butch, eliciting gales of laughter as the character attempts to overcome his stage-fright during a rehearsal under the direction of Leo Clark. Ariano delivers the doctor's one-liners with perfect comedic timing, and the interactions between Ariano and Nosaer's Stephanie are hysterical. Anne Marino Einhorn is delightful as the wealthy matriarch Florence. Her stage presence brings liveliness to the scene, and her back and forth with Ariano's Doctor Myers displays a wonderful talent for verbal sparring. While the age difference between Duncan (played by Andy Isaacs) and Meg (played by Sunny Almeyda) is too large to be believable (even given the fact that Duncan was a friend of Meg's parents), Isaacs does a nice job portraying the stodgy, straight-laced, old-fashioned minister.

Annie Hart's performance as Audrey is simply wonderful. Hart has tremendous energy on the stage, and her interactions with the other actors bring authenticity to the scene. Sunny Almeyda displays excellent emotional range in her performance as Meg, using her facial expressions to draw the audience in. While the whole cast gives a truly terrific performance, Michael Griesemer and Zeyad Nosaer steal the show as Leo/Maxine and Jack/Stephanie. These two actors work well together, and they each give tremendous performances with difficult roles, altering their posture, body language, and facial expressions as they go from playing Leo and Jack to playing Leo as Maxine and Jack as Stephanie.

This production of Leading Ladies is one of the funniest this reviewer has seen. The intimate theatre at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg puts the audience right in the middle of the action. Anyone who needs a good laugh should get their tickets for Leading Ladies before it's too late. Visit www.ltmpa.com for more information!




Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
All aboard for a night of Agatha Christie-inspired mystery and murder in Dutch Apple's current production of Murder on the Orient Express. This straight play written by Central Pennsylvania's own Ken Ludwig is fun and fast-paced.
AMERICAN IDOLs Alyssa Wray Performs in Lancaster Photo
AMERICAN IDOL's Alyssa Wray Performs in Lancaster
Alyssa Wray (Murder Ballad, Queen+Journey) is back at Prima with a one-night-only solo concert on Sunday, February 5!  Experience Alyssa's powerhouse voice accompanied by New York City-based Music Director James Stryska on the baby grand piano in an intimate and exclusive evening, celebrating beloved songs that speak to her.
Gettysburg Community Theatre Presents LOVING Next Weekend Photo
Gettysburg Community Theatre Presents LOVING Next Weekend
Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street is now in it's 15th Season of volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities year-round for all ages and abilities with 12 local talent productions a year plus classes, improv shows, musical cabarets, and other special events.
LUCY LOVES DESI Brings Hilarious But True Story Of Beloved Sitcom To The Majestic March 3 Photo
LUCY LOVES DESI Brings Hilarious But True Story Of Beloved Sitcom To The Majestic March 3
Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater welcomes L.A. Theatre Works bringing its signature radio-theater hybrid style the historic stage with Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew thro... (read more about this author)


Interview: Victor And Kelly Legarreta of AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner TheatreInterview: Victor And Kelly Legarreta of AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
January 18, 2023

Mystery fans can see Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre January 20-February 18.
Review: VERDICT at Oyster Mill PlayhouseReview: VERDICT at Oyster Mill Playhouse
January 15, 2023

This is a moving story of love, choices, and pain. Right and wrong are sometimes not so black and white. Many times people are blind to the effect their choices in life have on others. I highly recommend seeing this classic while showing at Oyster Mill Playhouse this month.
Review: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Gettysburg Community TheatreReview: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Gettysburg Community Theatre
January 4, 2023

Audiences do not want to miss out on Songs for a New World at Gettysburg Community Theatre. Each element of this production comes together to create a truly moving experience. This challenging, beautiful, emotional, and inspiring musical takes the stage January 6-8, with opportunities to view it streaming on demand Saturday, January 14th.
Review: A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL at Players On High At The Carlisle TheatreReview: A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL at Players On High At The Carlisle Theatre
December 11, 2022

Carlisle Theatre presents a creative and engaging version of A Christmas Carol. This production of A Steampunk Christmas Carol at Carlisle Theatre is fast-paced, high-energy, emotional, and filled with joy and hope. It is a performance you do not want to miss this holiday season.
Review: PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at DreamWrights Center for Community ArtsReview: PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts
December 10, 2022

Peter and the Starcatcher is a show full of imagination and magic. The cast and crew at DreamWrights present a lively and passionate production.
share