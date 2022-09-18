Review: KINKY BOOTS at Fulton Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The current production of Kinky Boots at the Fulton Theatre is proof that every once in a while, lightning does hit the same place twice.

Sep. 18, 2022  

The current production of Kinky Boots at the Fulton Theatre is proof that every once in a while, lightning does hit the same place twice. After the production was forced to close two and a half years ago, it has made a fantastic return to the Lancaster Stage.

The production includes a brand-new cast headed by Matt Farcher. Farcher has a wonderful voice in both tone and volume. He plays Charlie very sympathetically. Here is a man thrust into a situation that he never planned for and didn't want, yet he does his best to turn lemons into lemonade.

Liz Shivener is very enjoyable as the spunky Lauren. Her number, The History of Wrong Guys, was an unexpected gem. Her facial expressions and comic timing added a lot to the part.

Stephane Duret grew on me. At first, I felt personality was a bit lacking, especially during his first appearance as Lola. This opinion might be unfairly based on comparisons with other versions of the show. I was expecting something a little more dynamic. However, each scene revealed additional layers to the character's personality and humanity. When Duret eventually comes to the factory as Simon, his vulnerability comes through strongly. By Act Two, I was definitely on "team Lola".

Other stand-outs among the cast include Nathaniel Hackmann as the chauvinistic Don, and Blake Hammond as the nerdy George.

The set was large and very well detailed to convey the complexities of factory life. I would be remiss if I reviewed a show called "Kinky Boots" and did not reference the costumes. The boots were amazing (obviously) as well as the flamboyantly colorful wardrobe of Lola and the Angels. However, the little touches as such as hole in Don's t-shirt, and the drab bow tie and overcoat worn by George highlight the thought and care poured into the efforts of the entire costume and wardrobe team.

As usual, the Fulton's orchestra is vibrant. Their accompaniment is always poppin' and this show is no exception.

Kinky Boots is a show about acceptance, friendship, and making the best of a situation when faced with adversity. Fulton's current production exemplifies all of those facets and makes for a great night of theater.


From This Author - Rich Mehrenberg

Rich Mehrenberg


