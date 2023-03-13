Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE at EPAC

Review: HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE at EPAC

Now through March 18

Mar. 13, 2023  

I went into EPAC's production of How I Learned to Drive not knowing what to expect. I have never heard of the show. EPAC's synopsis was not very helpful. It referenced "a woman's coming of age through the 60's and 70's" and said that the story "finds compassion and humor in the places you'd least expect". I was prepared for something light and fluffy along the lines of the TV show, The Wonder Years. I was wrong, very wrong.

The show centers around a long-term, incestuous relationship between a young girl named Lil Bit (Kristin Olinger) and her Uncle Peck (Nick Smith). The story is told in non-chronological vignettes that show how their relationship originates, evolves, and eventually disintegrates. Many times, the two were left alone under the guise of "driving lessons", hence the play's title.

How I Learned to Drive differs from other plays that deal with child molestation such as Doubt or Blackbird, in that the events are not merely talked about, but instead, are acted out on stage. The audience serves as a very uncomfortable witness to a number of instances of simulated sexual assault.

Since I lacked familiarity with the show, at times, I was disturbed by what I saw. I worry about the show's impact on unsuspecting audience members with a history of trauma. In the future, I would encourage EPAC to explore strategies like trigger warnings and talkback sessions to help theater-goers navigate its more intensive dramatic content.

The talent in this show is solid. Olinger is remarkable in her ability to elicit audience sympathy and understanding. It is not easy to convincingly portray a character over the course of 30 plus years. It is even more difficult considering she does not have the luxury of special make-up, costumes, or props to enhance the vision. Instead, Olinger makes dramatic choices that are both very sincere and natural.

Smith submits a complicated and multifaceted performance. He is not intended to be "evil incarnate". Neither is he portrayed as the stereotypical predator. Instead, he is a complex and nuanced character that continuously makes very bad decisions. Smith's Uncle Peck has a very dysfunctional, yet vey real love for his niece, and that is what makes the situation even more disturbing.

Allison Weaver, Jimmy Damore, and Rachel Faust round out the cast as a sort of modern Greek chorus. They observe, comment on the action, and fill in the smaller roles such as the rest of Lil Bit's troublesome family. They all played their parts convincingly and positively enhanced the overall narrative.

Scenic design by Victor Capecce was minimalistic, but appropriate. The sparse set enhanced the feeling that the action was influenced by a series of subjective memories rather than factual events.

Direction by Ed Fernandez (and assisted by Ben Galosi) was organic. Blocking and pacing were effective and complimented the overall tone of the production.

This show isn't going to appeal to everyone. Many audience members do not want to be challenged or to feel greatly uncomfortable when going to the theater. Buy tickets to Hello, Dolly! Instead.

The script successfully reflects the messiness and ambiguity of real life. This show has a lot to consider and a lot to discuss for the appropriate theater patron. I encourage EPAC to think about ways to reach that particular audience.




Review: PIPPIN at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg Photo
Review: PIPPIN at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg
With beautiful music, dancing, and magic, and a thought-provoking story, Pippin is a whirlwind that captures the imagination. Pippin is a challenging show, but the cast at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg approaches the challenge with an enthusiasm that is infectious.
Photos: First Look at Prima Theatres INTO THE WOODS Photo
Photos: First Look at Prima Theatre's INTO THE WOODS
Stephen Sondheim's musical theatre masterpiece Into the Woods is currently running at Prima Theatre. In this beloved, Tony Award-winning musical, a cast of familiar fairy tale characters pursue their dreams and desires, only to discover that sometimes, getting everything you want may not be a happy ending after all. Check out production photos here!
Review: THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY At Oyster Mill Playhouse Photo
Review: THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY At Oyster Mill Playhouse
The cast of The Savannah Sipping Society at Oyster Mill Playhouse really pulls together to create a funny, emotional, authentic glimpse into the lives of four women seeking to make their way through the transitions of life and discovering that friends make the journey worthwhile.
Photos: First Look at HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE at EPAC Photo
Photos: First Look at HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE at EPAC
See photos of How I Learned to Drive at EPAC!

From This Author - Rich Mehrenberg

Rich Mehrenberg was introduced to the magic of theater when he played "The Boy" in his first grade class production of "The Giving Tree". It has been a long term love affair eve... (read more about this author)


Review: THE WIZ at Fulton TheatreReview: THE WIZ at Fulton Theatre
March 4, 2023

Fulton is to be commended for investing in more diverse choices in entertainment.  The Wiz is a great example of why this commitment is so important for our community and beyond.
Review: SISTER ACT at Dutch Apple Dinner TheatreReview: SISTER ACT at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
February 26, 2023

This production really had some great character roles including Shannon Connolly's eternally optimistic, Sister Mary Patrick, Jim Johnson’s enthusiastic Monsignor, and Joshua James Crawford’s TJ who was one part JJ Evans, one part George Jefferson, one part Rerun, and 100% hilarious.
Review: DOUBT at Fulton TheatreReview: DOUBT at Fulton Theatre
February 18, 2023

What did our critic think of DOUBT at Fulton Theatre?
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner TheatreReview: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
January 28, 2023

All aboard for a night of Agatha Christie-inspired mystery and murder in Dutch Apple's current production of Murder on the Orient Express. This straight play written by Central Pennsylvania's own Ken Ludwig is fun and fast-paced.
Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Fulton TheatreReview: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Fulton Theatre
January 22, 2023

The Play That Goes Wrong is a Looney Tunes cartoon come to life.  Bring your whole family to enjoy its’ slapstick and silliness.
share