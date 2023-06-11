Review: DRINKING HABITS at Hanover Little Theater

Nun funnier now through June 18

By: Jun. 11, 2023

Review: DRINKING HABITS at Hanover Little Theater

Drinking Habits is a wacky farce that landed on stage recently at Hanover Little Theater. Taking place in a convent, the plot revolves around Sister Augusta (Jaime Elizabeth) and Sister Philamena (Kelsey Hulteng), two nuns keeping their little order afloat by making and selling wine to local neighbors and friends.  The only problem (besides a lack of any sort of liquor license) is that they are doing it under the nose of the Mother Superior (Heather Stoll), a fussbudget who refers to booze as “The Devil’s mouthwash”.

Logic isn’t usually a strength of the typical farce.  It was hard to believe that the Mother Superior had such a negative opinion of alcohol, when Jesus himself once turned water into wine.  Towards the end of the show, we learn why she has such a hatred for booze, but once again, if you are going to see a farce, leave your brain at home and bring along your funny bone, instead!

Elizabeth and Hulteng are both personable and enjoyable in their roles.  Stoll plays a very different role than the last time I saw her, as a groovy, free-wheeling disco dancer in Hanover’s Polyester. It is a credit to her talent that she was equally convincing and engaging in both roles.

Sara Myers and AJ Rhoads play Sally and Paul, a duo of newspaper reporters snooping around the convent, determined to find the source of the award winning wine that has been popping up around town.  Both actors were fun to watch as lie builds upon lie, and misunderstanding builds upon misunderstanding.  Rhoads’ convoluted second act tribute to Scooby Doo cartoons was both very original and very funny.

Other characters along for the ride include George the groundskeeper (Quinton Laughton), Father Chenille (Marcel Van Niekirk) and Sister Mary Catherine (Mandy Murren).  Each performer brought a lot of energy to the stage.  This was most apparent in a lengthy, full cast, silent bit at the end of Act One with great timing and humor..

Director, Andrea Stevenson keeps the pace moving and the laughs coming.  The receptive audience seemed to be having a great time. Aspects such as costumes, set, and props were appropriate for community theater, but would benefit from a little more attention to detail.

Hanover Little Theater has been bringing fun and funny entertainment to the area for almost 75 years.  Drinking Habits is a respectable addition to that long and accomplished history.




