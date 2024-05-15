Reading of ARACHNOTHOLOGY Comes to the Reading Theater Project This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The ​Reading Theater Project​ has announced the cast and performance details for Arachnothology (A Study of Spiders) by Kimberly Patterson, the final staged reading in the Play Reading Series: Wonder. The reading will take place Thursday, May 16, 2024, 7pm at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts’ Boscov Theatre, 200 Washington Street, Reading, Pa. Free parking is available behind the building. More information and tickets are available on our website, readingtheaterproject.org or by calling 484-706-9719.

Andrea Kennedy Hart directs Patterson’s play, which is a theatrical study of spiders in written language: Arachne to Spider-Gwen.. Arachnothology tracks the evolution of spiders through mythology, folklore, nursery rhymes, popular culture, and science to weave a tapestry about identity and choice—and whether or not it's possible to start over.

The cast features Aileen Lynch McCulloch as THE SPIDER WOMAN, Karyn Reppert as AUNT NANCY / ATHENA, Vicki Haller Graff as ARACHNE / CHARLOTTE, Walidah McKnight as GWEN, and Maggie Smedley as MISS MUFFET. Sandi Trait will read stage directions, and Lady Strongman will facilitate a talkback with the playwright and cast after the reading.

