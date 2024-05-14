Global Sensation BLIPPI To Bring All-New Live Show To Hershey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment have announced a new live show - “Blippi: Join the Band Tour”- will make a stop at Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 6 p.m.

Grab your drumsticks, tune up your guitar and move those feet with Blippi for a musical performance that's fun for the whole family! This brand-new production of “Blippi On Tour” will feature musicians playing live on stage and promises to bring the vivacious, energetic and educational antics of the global sensation to stages across North America in a never-before-seen show.

Blippi will be joined onstage by Meekah, along with their dancing buddies and live musicians. They'll explore what makes music, including sounds, rhythms and instruments, with fan-favorite Blippi hits. “Blippi On Tour” has traveled across the globe, delighting millions of international fans throughout North America, the U.K., Mexico, Africa, Asia and more. Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views across platforms, including Netflix and HBO Max.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.BlippiOnTour.com.

About Hershey Entertainment:

Enjoy world-class entertainment in a small town setting. Experience the best in concerts, family entertainment, sporting events and touring Broadway shows at the official venues of Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium, GIANT Center arena and Hershey Theatre. For information about Hershey Entertainment, visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.Facebook.com/HersheyEntertainment.com.

ABOUT HE&R:

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company is a world-class entertainment and hospitality company dedicated to preserving the legacy of Milton S. Hershey. Founded in 1927 by Milton S. Hershey, HE&R and its subsidiaries own and/or operate the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex, Hersheypark Arena & Stadium, ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park, Hershey Bears AHL Hockey Club, GIANT Center arena, The Hotel Hershey, Hershey Lodge, Hersheypark Camping Resort, The Spa At The Hotel Hershey, MeltSpa by Hershey, and Hershey Country Club and Hershey Golf Collection. For additional information about HE&R, visit www.HersheyPA.com.

