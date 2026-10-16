Review: DISENCHANTED! at Keystone Theatrics At West Shore Theatre
A funny and inspiring production
Disenchanted!, with book, music, and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino and Fiely Matias, is just the un-fairytale the world needs right now. In this hilarious musical, Snow White, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty, along with their fellow fairytale princesses, tell the audience the truth of their lives and expose the dangers of “the princess complex”. It’s a story of women taking back their power and using their voices to tell their own stories. Director Joe Kemprowski, stage manager Rowan Young, choreographer Kaitlyn Bellizia, music director Lawrence Gabriel, and vocal director Ray Bellamy invited BroadwayWorld to take a sneak peek at Keystone Theatrics Disenchanted! at the West Shore Theatre open October 15-18.
The West Shore Theatre is the perfect venue for a show like this, with space for the cast to occasionally take to the aisles, creating an interactive and energetic experience for the audience. The costumes (Taye Olivia and Joe Kemprowski) and wigs (Carina Orpin and Nathaniel Knepper-Quijano) are delightful, modernizing the traditional Princess look in a fun way. There were still a few technical elements to work out at the dress rehearsal, in terms of sound balance and lighting for the area in front of the stage, but the band (featuring Lawrence Gabriel, Sara Benson, and Allen Roth) and the cast are stellar, and this reviewer has no doubt that the technical elements will come together beautifully for the performances.
The powerhouse cast stars Andrea Spalla (Ensemble), Mackenzie Hansard (Announcer/Ensemble), Deirdre Casey (Princess Badroulbador), Ray Bellamy (Princess Who Kissed the Frog), Jailyn Sepulveda (Pocahontas), Ellen Kemprowski (The Little Mermaid), Ang Nguyen (Hua Mulan), Bobbie Mannion (Belle and Rapunzel), Sarah DeBrunner (Sleeping Beauty), Cheyleigh Rhae Hykes (Cinderella), and Victoria Narvaez (Snow White). Spalla and Hansard sparkle in their ensemble roles with an energy that is infectious. Sadly, this reviewer did not get to see Casey take on the role of Princess Badroulbador due to illness, but director Joe Kemprowski stepped in to make sure that the story never missed a beat, reminding us all that a wonderful theatre production takes a village. Having seen Casey in other productions, there is no doubt she will bring down the house with “Secondary Princess”. Bellamy’s vocal and emotional range are perfect in the role of Princess Who Kissed a Frog. Her performance of “Finally” at the end of the first act leaves the audience wanting more and very much looking forward to the second act.
Sepulveda’s Pocahontas is simultaneously sweet and forthright as she tells her story in “Honestly”. Her crystal clear voice and facial expressions bring the song to life. Kemprowski’s Little Mermaid is absolutely hysterical—her Little Mermaid is brash and bold, and she doesn’t hold back as she sings “Two Legs”. The audience has no doubt about how her character feels about her life. Nguyen’s lovely alto voice is perfectly suited to Mulan’s “Without the Guy”, and her interactions with Hykes’s Cinderella are adorable. Mannion takes on two very different roles as Belle and Rapunzel. She completely changes her posture, movements, expressions, and voice to portray these two princesses in a masterful example of versatility and character development.
DeBrunner, Hykes, and Narvaez take the lead as the ringleaders of this group of fed-up princesses. These actors work together beautifully, with wonderful comedic timing that keeps the audience laughing while driving home the point of the show. DeBrunner will have the audience yawning along with her always sleepy Sleeping Beauty. The audience cannot help but feel sympathy for her when it looks like she won’t get to sing her song. Her performance of “Perfect” is a highlight of the production with its message of self-love. Hykes is another fantastic comedic actor, with well-crafted facial expressions, interactions, and movements. “All I Wanna Do is Eat”, which features Hykes as the soloist, is one of this reviewer’s favorite songs of the evening. Narvaez’s Snow White is confident and passionate. Her stage presence and powerful vocals make her performance as Snow White mesmerizing.
Keystone Theatrics has put together a fun and inspiring production with Disenchanted! The choreography and harmonies are spectacular, and audiences are sure to find themselves cheering for these strong women and the characters they portray. The show only runs for one weekend, so visit keystonetheatrics.com before it’s too late!
Note: Due to adult content and language, it’s best to leave the little ones at home.
Photo Credit: Marc Faubel https://www.thatheadshotguy.com/
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