Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ANNE & EMMETT at Open Stage And Sankofa African American Theatre Company

Review: ANNE & EMMETT at Open Stage And Sankofa African American Theatre Company

Presented as part of the Good at Heart Festival through March 26th.

Mar. 18, 2023  

Janet Langhart Cohen's Anne & Emmett is a powerful, emotional, thought-provoking play that brings together two young people whose lives were shaped by and cut short by hatred-Anne Frank and Emmett Till. The audience is invited to witness a conversation between these two figures that takes place in Memory. Memory and remembering are important themes in the piece. It emphasizes the truth that only by remembering the atrocities that have taken place (and continue to take place) as a result of the hatred of those who are different, can we learn from them and take action to dismantle the structures built on that hatred to create a more just and compassionate world. Part of the Good at Heart Festival, Open Stage and Sankofa African American Theatre Company present Anne & Emmett through March 26th.

Under the direction of Stuart Landon, the cast features Josh Dorsheimer, David Richwine, Joellen Terranova, Sharia Benn, and Keel Warner. As the play opens, the audience is given a glimpse into the daily lives of Emmett and Anne, as well as Emmett's mother Mamie and Anne's father Otto. These scenes highlight the family relationships and the events leading up to the deaths of the teens. As these scenes fade away, Anne and Emmett meet one another in Memory, where they discover one another's histories and the truth behind what they each experienced, noting both differences and, more importantly, similarities in the ways in which hate shaped their lives and caused their deaths. Their stories are interspersed with deeply philosophical debates about good and evil, hope and despair, God and justice.

Each actor in this production brings passion, commitment, and authenticity to the stage. As they interact with one another, their character's stories come to life in a visceral way. While the entire performance is utterly engaging, the final scenes are perhaps the most powerful. Anne (portrayed by Terranova) and Emmett (portrayed by Warner) tell one another about their deaths while Otto (portrayed by Richwine) and Mamie (portrayed by Benn) express their reactions to the deaths of their children. This is also when the audience meets J.W. Milam, one of the men responsible for Emmett's death, played by Dorsheimer. The raw emotions expressed by the actors in these scenes are heart-breaking and haunting, especially as Benn and Richwine light candles reminding us that Anne and Emmett's lives ended at ages 16 and 14.

Anne & Emmett serves as a powerful reminder that there is still work to be done in our world when it comes to combating hatred. As playwright Janet Langhart Cohen comments in her playwright's note at www.anneandemmett.com, "Their cry and my goal is a call to action to: Stop the Hate! Tikkun Olam! We are not doomed to repeat the past if we listen to their stories. We can repair the world." To experience this profound play masterfully performed by a dedicated and talented cast, visit www.openstagehbg.com and www.sankofatheatrehbg.com.




PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC Announ Photo
PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC Announced At The Players Club Of Swarthmore
Opening Friday, Apr 7 on Second Stage at the Players Club of Swarthmore is Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, a comedy by Matt Cox, directed by Taylor Kellar.
The Kinsey Sicks Return To The Rrazz Room With DRAG QUEEN STORYTIME GONE WILD This April Photo
The Kinsey Sicks Return To The Rrazz Room With DRAG QUEEN STORYTIME GONE WILD This April
The Rrazz Room Presents returns to New Hope, PA. on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00 pm, with America's favorite and only dragapella quartet- the Kinsey Sicks in Drag Queen Storytime Gone WILD! at New Hope Inn & Suites, 6426 Lower York Road, New Hope, PA 18938.
ANNE & EMMETT Opens This Week at Open Stages Capital BlueCross Main Stage Theatre Photo
ANNE & EMMETT Opens This Week at Open Stage's Capital BlueCross Main Stage Theatre
Sankofa African American Theatre Company, a professional theatre company in Harrisburg, in partnership with Open Stage, are excited to bring to Central PA, ANNE & EMMETT written Janet Langheart Cohen and directed by Open Stage Artistic Director, Stuart Landon.
THE STINKY CHEESEMAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES Opens Next Week At DreamWrights Photo
THE STINKY CHEESEMAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES Opens Next Week At DreamWrights
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, located in York City, Pennsylvania will present the family friendly, all ages appropriate, wickedly entertaining stage adaption of the popular children's book 'The Stinky Cheeseman and Other Fairly Stupid Tales'.

From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew thro... (read more about this author)


Review: PIPPIN at Little Theatre Of MechanicsburgReview: PIPPIN at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg
March 12, 2023

With beautiful music, dancing, and magic, and a thought-provoking story, Pippin is a whirlwind that captures the imagination. Pippin is a challenging show, but the cast at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg approaches the challenge with an enthusiasm that is infectious.
Review: THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY At Oyster Mill PlayhouseReview: THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY At Oyster Mill Playhouse
March 10, 2023

The cast of The Savannah Sipping Society at Oyster Mill Playhouse really pulls together to create a funny, emotional, authentic glimpse into the lives of four women seeking to make their way through the transitions of life and discovering that friends make the journey worthwhile.
Review: THISTLE & SALT: THE IRELAND OF J.M. SYNGE at Gamut Theatre Group And Narçisse Theatre CompanyReview: THISTLE & SALT: THE IRELAND OF J.M. SYNGE at Gamut Theatre Group And Narçisse Theatre Company
March 7, 2023

Thistle & Salt is a powerful introduction to the works of J. M. Synge and an emotional glimpse into the difficult realities of life in Ireland in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Directed by FL Henley, Jr., Thistle & Salt is an emotional and thought-provoking production.
Review: LOVE, LIES & THE LOTTERY at Hanover Little TheatreReview: LOVE, LIES & THE LOTTERY at Hanover Little Theatre
March 5, 2023

The entire cast presents a fast-paced, energetic, and hilarious performance of Love, Lies & the Lottery at Hanover Little Theatre. If you’re looking for an engaging, fun evening with tons of laughter, visit www.hanoverlittletheatre.com!
Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE at Dover Area High SchoolReview: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE at Dover Area High School
March 5, 2023

The entire cast comes together to draw the audience in and to create a genuine and inspiring production. Even if you don’t have an opportunity to see this particular production before it closes, mark your calendars for Dover Area High School’s musical production next year—it’s sure to be worth it!
share