Photos: Open Stage's Annual Gala Honors Outstanding Artists and Supporters

The Open Stage Gala is the non-profit’s annual fundraiser that raises funds to enable the theatre to continue to offer productions and programs.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, recently honored four local artists and supporters with The Saint Genesis Award for making an indelible mark on the theatre. The awards were presented during the Open Stage Gala on Saturday, June 3, at the breathtaking home of Nicholas Hughes, a board member emeritus of Open Stage.

See photos below!
 
The Open Stage Gala is the non-profit’s annual fundraiser that raises funds to enable the theatre to continue to offer thought-provoking productions and programs for anyone who wants to experience them. In addition to the award presentations, the Gala featured a garden party reception, silent auction, entertainment from The Court Street Cabaret singers, a celebration of upcoming Season 38 performances, and the whims of Mother Nature as guests gathered under large tents during a never-to-be-forgotten thunderstorm that evening.
 
Mother Nature’s surprise visit and grand entrance included ping-pong-sized hail, heavy rain and gusty winds as actor and singer Jasmine Graham ended her rendition of "Part of Your World," creating an unexpected spectacle. The dramatic interplay of the weather and the festivities added an extra layer of excitement to the Gala. Undeterred by the threatening weather, guests continued the celebration, embracing the elements and turning the unpredictable conditions into a memorable experience.
 
“The annual Open Stage Gala is a significant fundraiser and event for our theatre,” said Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon. “The Gala is not only a chance to raise funds to continue our organization’s mission, but to celebrate the art, the artists and the supporters who make it all happen. We were thrilled to have the Gala back this year after a pandemic hiatus and to honor those who have made a profound impact at Open Stage with The Saint Genesis Award.”
 
The Saint Genesis Award, named after the patron saint of actors, is Open Stage's most prestigious recognition bestowed upon individuals who have made significant contributions to Open Stage. The award serves as a celebration of excellence, honoring individuals who have demonstrated exceptional talent, dedication and a profound impact on the non-profit theatre company. Each year, The Saint Genesis Award highlights remarkable achievements of honorees who have embraced the transformative power of the arts and have become inspirations to others. It is a testament to their unwavering commitment and passion for the performing arts and their remarkable contributions to the cultural fabric of the Harrisburg community.
 

Chris Gibson, Stacy Reck, and Stuart Landon

Stuart Landon, Laurence, Shardae, Braylin and Bryce Carter and Rachel Landon

Stuart Landon, Chris Baldrige, and Nicholas Hughes

Stuart Landon, Brian Schreffler, Preston Schreffler



