Photos: Inside Opening Weekend Of Servant Stage's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Servant Stage is presenting SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at The Junction Center in Manheim, March 11-27. More info and tickets at ServantStage.org.

Check out photos below!

Featuring Brittany Adair Beitzel, Cassandra Cummings, Joshua William Green, Paul Michael Hughes, Asia Littlejohn, Jenna Leigh Miller, Geoffery Morgan, and Ian Sanchez-Hersame. Band features Andy Roberts (piano), Ty Godfrey (bass), Yang Han (guitar), Matthew Woodson (percussion).

Directed by Wally Walderon. Music Direction by Andy Roberts.



The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD



Asia Littlejohn



Paul Michael Hughes



Paul Michael Hughes



Paul Michael Hughes



Asia Littlejohn



The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD presented by Servant Stage at The Junction Center in Manheim, March 11-27.



The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD



The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD



The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD



The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD



Brittany Adair Beitzel



Ian Sanchez-Herasme



The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD



The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD