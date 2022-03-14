Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Opening Weekend Of Servant Stage's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Mar. 14, 2022  

Servant Stage is presenting SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at The Junction Center in Manheim, March 11-27. More info and tickets at ServantStage.org.

Check out photos below!

Featuring Brittany Adair Beitzel, Cassandra Cummings, Joshua William Green, Paul Michael Hughes, Asia Littlejohn, Jenna Leigh Miller, Geoffery Morgan, and Ian Sanchez-Hersame. Band features Andy Roberts (piano), Ty Godfrey (bass), Yang Han (guitar), Matthew Woodson (percussion).

Directed by Wally Walderon. Music Direction by Andy Roberts.

The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Asia Littlejohn

Paul Michael Hughes

Paul Michael Hughes

Paul Michael Hughes

Asia Littlejohn

The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD presented by Servant Stage at The Junction Center in Manheim, March 11-27.

The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Brittany Adair Beitzel

Ian Sanchez-Herasme

The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD



