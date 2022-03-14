Photos: Inside Opening Weekend Of Servant Stage's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
Featuring Brittany Adair Beitzel, Cassandra Cummings, Joshua William Green, Paul Michael Hughes, Asia Littlejohn, Jenna Leigh Miller, and more.
Servant Stage is presenting SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at The Junction Center in Manheim, March 11-27. More info and tickets at ServantStage.org.
Check out photos below!
Featuring Brittany Adair Beitzel, Cassandra Cummings, Joshua William Green, Paul Michael Hughes, Asia Littlejohn, Jenna Leigh Miller, Geoffery Morgan, and Ian Sanchez-Hersame. Band features Andy Roberts (piano), Ty Godfrey (bass), Yang Han (guitar), Matthew Woodson (percussion).
Directed by Wally Walderon. Music Direction by Andy Roberts.
The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
Asia Littlejohn
Paul Michael Hughes
Paul Michael Hughes
Paul Michael Hughes
Asia Littlejohn
The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD presented by Servant Stage at The Junction Center in Manheim, March 11-27.
The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
Brittany Adair Beitzel
Ian Sanchez-Herasme
The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
The cast of SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD