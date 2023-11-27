Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

Nov. 27, 2023

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is presenting 'A Charlie Brown Christmas,' a cherished holiday tradition that has captured the hearts of millions since its inaugural television airing in 1965. 

Check out photos below!

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts has announced its upcoming production of "A Charlie Brown Christmas," a cherished holiday tradition that has captured the hearts of millions since its inaugural television airing in 1965. In an inventive and nostalgic approach, this stage adaptation will fuse elements reminiscent of the iconic TV special and the beloved Peanuts comic strip, creating a unique and enchanting experience for audiences of all ages.

At the heart of this production lies an innovative set design featuring projected backgrounds, skillfully drawn by community members. These backgrounds aim to recreate the familiar imagery of the "Charlie Brown Christmas" TV special, evoking the nostalgic sensation of watching the beloved characters on the small screen. Additionally, our meticulously crafted costumes and props incorporate hand-drawn details, paying homage to the iconic Peanuts comic strip, ensuring a visually captivating and immersive journey into the world of Charlie Brown and his friends.

What sets this rendition apart is the innovative approach of double-casting the production with a youth cast and a teen/adult cast. Inspired by the multi-generational appeal of the TV special and the profound conversations held by young Peanuts characters, this decision has brought a new dimension to the production. The two casts rehearsed collaboratively for a month, enabling the teen/adult cast to reconnect with the essence of childhood and allowing the youth cast to delve deeper into the characters and the show's significance.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" will run from December 8th to December 17 at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts located at 100 Carlisle Ave in York, PA. Tickets are available for purchase through the DreamWrights Click Here or by contacting the box office at (717) 848-8623.

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Aden Miller and Elkanah Flemister

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Aden Miller and Jaime Elizabeth

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Ryelan Swartz and Shanell Nelson

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Ryelan Swartz and Josiah Titus

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Josiah Titus, Ryelan Swartz, Shanell Nelson, and Leah Miller

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Elkanah Flemister, Aden Miller, Jaime Elizabeth, and Lily Ganong

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Josiah Titus, Ryelan Swartz, Aden Miller, Elkanah Flemister, Jaime Elizabeth, Lily Ganong, Leah Miller, and Shanell Nelson

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Aden Miller

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Ryelan Swartz

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Shanell Nelson

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Lily Ganong and Leah Miller

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Lily Ganong and Leah Miller

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Leah Miller

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Lily Ganong and Leah Miller

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Lily Ganong

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Elkanah Flemister and Josiah Titus

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Elkanah Flemister and Jaime Elizabeth

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Elkanah Flemister and Jaime Elizabeth

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Josiah Titus and Shanell Nelson

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Josiah Titus and Shanell Nelson

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
The full cast featuring Director Andrea Stephenson

Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights
Josiah Titus and Shanell Nelson

 


close sound sound