Photos: Get a First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS At DreamWrights

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts has announced its upcoming production of "A Charlie Brown Christmas," a cherished holiday tradition that has captured the hearts of millions since its inaugural television airing in 1965. In an inventive and nostalgic approach, this stage adaptation will fuse elements reminiscent of the iconic TV special and the beloved Peanuts comic strip, creating a unique and enchanting experience for audiences of all ages.

At the heart of this production lies an innovative set design featuring projected backgrounds, skillfully drawn by community members. These backgrounds aim to recreate the familiar imagery of the "Charlie Brown Christmas" TV special, evoking the nostalgic sensation of watching the beloved characters on the small screen. Additionally, our meticulously crafted costumes and props incorporate hand-drawn details, paying homage to the iconic Peanuts comic strip, ensuring a visually captivating and immersive journey into the world of Charlie Brown and his friends.

What sets this rendition apart is the innovative approach of double-casting the production with a youth cast and a teen/adult cast. Inspired by the multi-generational appeal of the TV special and the profound conversations held by young Peanuts characters, this decision has brought a new dimension to the production. The two casts rehearsed collaboratively for a month, enabling the teen/adult cast to reconnect with the essence of childhood and allowing the youth cast to delve deeper into the characters and the show's significance.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" will run from December 8th to December 17 at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts located at 100 Carlisle Ave in York, PA. Tickets are available for purchase through the DreamWrights Click Here or by contacting the box office at (717) 848-8623.