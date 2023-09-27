Photos: First Look at MATILDA THE MUSICAL At DreamWrights

Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts in York, PA will present MATILDA THE MUSICAL 6 PERFORMANCES: October 6 & 13 at 7:00 pm October 7, 8, 14 & 15 at 3:00 p.m.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit our website: Click Here