Photos: First Look at MATILDA THE MUSICAL At DreamWrights

Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts in York, PA will present MATILDA THE MUSICAL 6 PERFORMANCES: October 6 & 13 at 7:00 pm October 7, 8, 14 & 15 at 3:00 p.m.

See photos below!

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit our website: Click Here

Photo credit: Samuel Costello Photography

Erick Clayson and Cameryn Deibler

Erick Clayson, Cameryn Deibler, Jeremy Slagle, and Shelley Stewart

Erick Clayson

Jeremy Slagle
Shelley Stewart and Jeremy Slagle

Cameryn Deibler

Cameryn Deibler and Jeremy Slagle

Cameryn Deibler and Shelley Stewart

Cameryn Deibler and Shelley Stewart

Shelley Stewart

Erick Clayson

Cameryn Deibler

Jeremy Slagle

Erick Clayson, Cameryn Deibler, Jeremy Slagle, and Shelley Stewart




Recommended For You