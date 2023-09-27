Photos: First Look at MATILDA THE MUSICAL At DreamWrights

Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.
POPULAR
Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts in York, PA will present MATILDA THE MUSICAL 6 PERFORMANCES: October 6 & 13 at 7:00 pm October 7, 8, 14 & 15 at 3:00 p.m.
See photos below!
Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit our website: Click Here
Photo credit: Samuel Costello Photography
Erick Clayson and Cameryn Deibler
Erick Clayson, Cameryn Deibler, Jeremy Slagle, and Shelley Stewart
Erick Clayson
Jeremy Slagle
Shelley Stewart and Jeremy Slagle
Cameryn Deibler
Cameryn Deibler and Jeremy Slagle
Cameryn Deibler and Shelley Stewart
Cameryn Deibler and Shelley Stewart
Shelley Stewart
Erick Clayson
Cameryn Deibler
Jeremy Slagle
Erick Clayson, Cameryn Deibler, Jeremy Slagle, and Shelley Stewart
Videos
|Intimate Apparel
Act 1 DeSales University (9/27-10/08)
|The Curious Savage
The Hershey Area Playhouse (9/29-10/01) CAST
|The Prom
Majestic Theater (11/02-11/05)
|Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (10/06-10/15)
|Twelfth Night
Act 1 DeSales University (2/21-3/03)
|Girl Group Greats
Prima Theatre (9/22-10/01)
|The Drowsy Chaperone
Act 1 DeSales University (4/24-5/05)
|Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella
Act 1 DeSales University (11/29-12/10)
|Nevermore-TheFantastic Terrors of Edgar Allan Poe
Gretna Theatre (9/21-9/30)PHOTOS
|Illumination
Prima Theatre (12/01-12/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You