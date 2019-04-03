Photo Flash: Get A First Look At RTC's DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, based on the popular 1988 film starring Steve Martin is now on stage at RTC! The show takes us to the French Riviera for high jinks and hilarity. Sophisticated and suave with a good dash of mischief, this hysterical comedy features a delightfully jazzy score by David Yazbek (The Full Monty) and was nominated for a staggering eleven Tony Awards.

For tickets and more visit http://www.rtcwc.org/dirty-rotten-scoundrels.html

RTC is producing full seasons of musicals and plays featuring actors, designers, and directors from New York and Philly right in West Chester, PA.

After receiving critical acclaim for our first season, including being Barrymore Recommended for every show, RTC is now in the middle of our second full season.

RTC is under the direction of Kristin McLaughlin Mitchell, who brings her 20 years of professional theatre experience and her Broadway background to West Chester as RTC's Producing Artistic Director.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You